Winners Announced For The 2025 BroadwayWorld Sacramento Awards

Winners have been announced for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Sacramento Awards!

The 2025 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2024 through September 30, 2025. This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards were bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2025 BroadwayWorld Sacramento Award Winners

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance

Sky Seals - JOHNNY CASH - Off Broad Street



Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Carey McCray - FUN HOME - Lyric Rose Theatre



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Eileen Beaver - LITTLE WOMEN THE MUSICAL - Sutter Street Theatre



Best Dance Production

GUYS & DOLLS - Sutter Street Theatre



Best Direction Of A Musical

Kenny Gagni - LITTLE WOMEN THE MUSICAL - Sutter Street Theatre



Best Direction Of A Play

Allen Schmeltz - OUR TOWN - Sutter Street Theatre



Best Ensemble

YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Sutter Street Theatre



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Austin Mark Nunn - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Astonishing Theatre Company



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Connie Mockenhaupt & Rikki Pratt - LITTLE WOMEN - Sutter Street Theatre



Best Musical

LITTLE WOMEN THE MUSICAL - Sutter Street Theatre



Best New Play Or Musical

GOLDILOCKS AND THE THREE POLAR BEARS - Sierra Theater Company and Sierra Stages



Best Performer In A Musical

Ana Lovric - FUN HOME - Lyric Rose Theatre



Best Performer In A Play

Judy Merrick - MID SUMMER NIGHTS DREAM - Lyric Rose Theatre



Best Play

OUR TOWN - Sutter Street Theatre



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Calum Grant and Carey McCray - FUN HOME - Lyric Rose Theatre



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Allen Schmeltz & Sam Kay - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Sutter Street Theatre



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Andie Schaffer - FUN HOME - Lyric Rose Theatre



Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Judy Merrick - PRESENT LAUGHTER - Sierra Theatre and Sierra Stages



Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production

INTO THE WOODS - NorCal Arts



Favorite Local Theatre

Sutter Street Theatre

