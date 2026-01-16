Winners Announced For The 2025 BroadwayWorld Sacramento Awards

See who audiences selected as their favorites last season!
Winners have been announced for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Sacramento Awards!
The 2025 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2024 through September 30, 2025. This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards were bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!
Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance
Sky Seals - JOHNNY CASH - Off Broad Street
Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical
Carey McCray - FUN HOME - Lyric Rose Theatre
Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical
Eileen Beaver - LITTLE WOMEN THE MUSICAL - Sutter Street Theatre
Best Dance Production
GUYS & DOLLS - Sutter Street Theatre
Best Direction Of A Musical
Kenny Gagni - LITTLE WOMEN THE MUSICAL - Sutter Street Theatre
Best Direction Of A Play
Allen Schmeltz - OUR TOWN - Sutter Street Theatre
Best Ensemble
YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Sutter Street Theatre
Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
Austin Mark Nunn - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Astonishing Theatre Company
Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance
Connie Mockenhaupt & Rikki Pratt - LITTLE WOMEN - Sutter Street Theatre
Best Musical
LITTLE WOMEN THE MUSICAL - Sutter Street Theatre
Best New Play Or Musical
GOLDILOCKS AND THE THREE POLAR BEARS - Sierra Theater Company and Sierra Stages
Best Performer In A Musical
Ana Lovric - FUN HOME - Lyric Rose Theatre
Best Performer In A Play
Judy Merrick - MID SUMMER NIGHTS DREAM - Lyric Rose Theatre
Best Play
OUR TOWN - Sutter Street Theatre
Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical
Calum Grant and Carey McCray - FUN HOME - Lyric Rose Theatre
Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical
Allen Schmeltz & Sam Kay - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Sutter Street Theatre
Best Supporting Performer In A Musical
Andie Schaffer - FUN HOME - Lyric Rose Theatre
Best Supporting Performer In A Play
Judy Merrick - PRESENT LAUGHTER - Sierra Theatre and Sierra Stages
Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production
INTO THE WOODS - NorCal Arts
Favorite Local Theatre
Sutter Street Theatre
