B Street Theatre to Stage HARRIET TUBMAN AND THE UNDERGROUND RAILROAD This February

This February, B Street Theatre is inviting audiences on a journey through one of the most courageous chapters in American history with Harriet Tubman and the Underground Railroad, a dynamic Family Series production that transforms Harriet Tubman's extraordinary true story into gripping live theatre.

Through music, storytelling, and dramatic reenactment, the production chronicles Tubman's own escape as an enslaved person and the perilous missions she led to guide others to freedom. Audiences will also experience the fear, faith, and determination that powered the Underground Railroad-an intricate network of abolitionists who risked everything in defiance of injustice.

The cast is led by Tiffany Oglesby as Harriet Tubman, with Kali Honeywood making her B Street debut. Joining them are B Street Core Company Members Rob Karma Robinson, Hunter Hoffman, Amy Kelly, Sean Patrick Nill, and Greg Alexander.

Designed for families, students, and lifelong learners, Harriet Tubman and the Underground Railroad offers an engaging entry point into American history, Black history, and the ongoing struggle for freedom and justice. There are only six public performances!

This production is already B Street Theatres most popular in history as more than 15,000 students will see the production during field trips in February and early March! Live theatre has the power to make history immediate and human. Harriet Tubman's story is one of courage, resistance, and hope-values that resonate across generations.