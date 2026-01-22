Resurrection Theatre To Present Regional Premiere Of FAKING SALVATION

FAKING SALVATION brings a comedic twist to a small village's desperate ploy for survival
Resurrection Theatre will present the regional premiere of FAKING SALVATION by local playwright Matt Hanf, directed by Katie Ibarra. The production will run from March 6 through March 28, 2026, at the Wilkerson Theatre, located within the California Stage Arts Complex.
Set in the fictional fishing village of Quissquitawna, population six, the play follows Paul, a struggling fishing guide locked in a long-running conflict with the town’s mayor, sheriff, and Lions Club president—roles all held by his sister, Gina.
When Paul’s estranged daughter accidentally posts a tweet claiming a miracle has occurred in the village, the false report spirals into a crisis. The arrival of a Vatican inspector and a woman seeking a cure forces the residents to confront the consequences of deception as the town scrambles to keep the story alive.
Performances will take place Fridays and Saturdays at 7:00 p.m. and Sundays at 2:00 p.m., including a Saturday evening performance on March 28. The Wilkerson Theatre is wheelchair accessible and offers limited street and on-site parking.
Founded in 2010, Resurrection Theatre is a Sacramento-based company focused on intimate productions and new work, with an emphasis on locally rooted storytelling and emerging voices.
Videos