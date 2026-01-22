Resurrection Theatre To Present Regional Premiere Of FAKING SALVATION

🎭 NEW! Sacramento Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Sacramento & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Resurrection Theatre will present the regional premiere of FAKING SALVATION by local playwright Matt Hanf, directed by Katie Ibarra. The production will run from March 6 through March 28, 2026, at the Wilkerson Theatre, located within the California Stage Arts Complex.

Set in the fictional fishing village of Quissquitawna, population six, the play follows Paul, a struggling fishing guide locked in a long-running conflict with the town’s mayor, sheriff, and Lions Club president—roles all held by his sister, Gina.

When Paul’s estranged daughter accidentally posts a tweet claiming a miracle has occurred in the village, the false report spirals into a crisis. The arrival of a Vatican inspector and a woman seeking a cure forces the residents to confront the consequences of deception as the town scrambles to keep the story alive.

Performances will take place Fridays and Saturdays at 7:00 p.m. and Sundays at 2:00 p.m., including a Saturday evening performance on March 28. The Wilkerson Theatre is wheelchair accessible and offers limited street and on-site parking.

Founded in 2010, Resurrection Theatre is a Sacramento-based company focused on intimate productions and new work, with an emphasis on locally rooted storytelling and emerging voices.