Easton Corbin to Perform Live at the Harris Center in 2026

Harris Center for The Arts will present Easton Corbin LIVE. Easton Corbin has been gracing stages with his memorable baritone and unique blend of traditional and modern country music for more than a decade–and his latest album release, Let's Do Country Right, is no exception. The performance is on February 25.

Known for No. 1 singles like “A Little More Country Than That” and “Roll With It,” along with recent releases, “easygoing” and “fun number” (Billboard) “I Can't Decide,” “love anthem” (People) “Marry That Girl,” and newest focus track and upcoming tour title, “Lonesome Drinkers” (all included on Let's Do Country Right) the Florida native continues to deliver that same neotraditional sound fans know and love today.Working with longtime producer

Carson Chamberlain, as well as co-writing collaborators like Wade Kirby, Shane Minor, Adam Craig, and Wyatt McCubbin, Corbin says the past three years have allowed him to focus more seriously on writing music and finding the message he wants to convey to listeners on his forthcoming project.

“It's about being authentic and that's what I always focus on when I write or record,” he says. “I keep one foot in traditional and one foot in the modern and marry those two. That's really been my motto through the years.”

And he's had a successful time doing so. Throughout his career, Corbin has amassed seven top 10 singles and three American Country Awards. Named Billboard's 2010 Top New Country Artist, Corbin has never shied away from his traditional roots with Your Big Sky complimenting his “unapologetic and unwavering traditional country sound.” His self-titled debut album was named Country Breakthrough Album of the Year by iTunes Rewind Best of 2010 while American Songwriter has complimented the singer's “warm, smooth-as-gravy-southern drawl.”

Along the way, Corbin hasn't forgotten his roots. The young boy who grew up listening to Merle Haggard and George Jones with his grandparents remembers where he came from.

“I do love traditional country music,” he says. “That sound is what drew me to country music as a genre. One of my very first records was a Merle Haggard album when I was a kid. The way he delivered a song, the emotion in his songwriting and in his voice, he was just the whole Package.”

The 14-song Let's Do Country Right feat ushered in a collection of new, yet-to-be-heard tunes, as well as previously released songs like “Marry That Girl.” Since releasing with DSPs, the “tenderhearted love story” (Whiskey Riff) has organically amassed an impressive 60 million+ streams collectively, and was featured on hit FOX reboot Joe Millionaire: For Richer or Poorer.

The song was also featured in a live performance by top daytime talk show The Kelly Clarkson Show, as well as fan-favorite syndicated iHeart radio show The Bobby Bones Show. Laced with Corbin's warmly familiar baritone vocals, and layered with the true-to-his-roots production fans and radio love, the record offers something for everyone.

“The record is a good mixture of that up-tempo and midtempo songs along with a few ballads here and there,” he says of Let's Do Country Right.