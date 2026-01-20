UC Davis Department Of Theatre And Dance To Present THE DROWSY CHAPERONE

🎭 NEW! Sacramento Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Sacramento & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

UC Davis Department of Theatre and Dance will present THE DROWSY CHAPERONE, the Tony Award–winning musical comedy, in the Main Theatre at Wright Hall. Performances will take place February 26, 27, and 28 and March 5 and 6 at 7 p.m., with matinees on February 28 and March 7 at 2 p.m.

Winner of two Tony Awards for Best Book and Best Original Score, The Drowsy Chaperone features a book by Bob Martin and Don McKellar, with music and lyrics by Lisa Lambert and Greg Morrison. The musical centers on a devoted theatre fan whose favorite cast recording comes to life in his apartment, unfolding a fictional 1928 musical filled with heightened characters and genre conventions.

The production is directed and choreographed by Rhett Guter, the winter 2026 Granada Artist-in-Residence in the department. Guter’s previous work includes choreography recognized with a Joseph Jefferson Award nomination and a BroadwayWorld Best Choreography Award. Music direction is by Patrick Burns, whose credits include regional theatre, national tours, and university productions.

Design and production support includes scenic design by faculty member Ian Wallace, costume design by Tasa Gleason, lighting design by Assistant Professor Ethan Hollinger, and sound design by staff member Megan Kimura. Undergraduate students Mario Sandoval and Mikayla Freeman serve as stage manager and assistant choreographer.

Tickets are priced at $22 for adults; $18 for faculty, staff, youth, or seniors; and $12 for UC Davis students and additional senior discounts. Tickets are available through the UC Davis Ticket Office, by phone, or online.

The Department of Theatre and Dance is part of the College of Letters and Science at UC Davis.