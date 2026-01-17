Photos: Sutter Street Theatre's ALICE IN WONDERLAND

🎭 NEW! Sacramento Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Sacramento & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Check out production photos for Alice in Wonderland at Folsom's Sutter Street Theatre, running January 24 to February 22, on Saturdays and Sundays at 1 p.m.

Directed by Mike Jimena, the production is rated G.

Welcome to the wonderful world of Wonderland where everything is curiouser and

curiouser! Forced to sit for a portrait by her friend Mr. Carrol, Alice doses off, and is

awakened by a very-late White Rabbit… Thus begins the familiar and fantastical tale of

Alice’s adventures in Wonderland!

After falling down a rabbit hole (or did she really fall asleep?) Alice goes into a fantastical world filled with illogical creatures and nonsensical events, Alice encounters characters like the White Rabbit, Cheshire Cat, Mad Hatter, the Tweedles, a strange Caterpillar and the tyrannical Queen of Hearts, eventually waking up in her real-world surroundings after a series of strange adventures!

Check out production photos here!

Photo credit: Allen Schmeltz

Carly Abney and Lori Ackerman Carly Abney and Kat Valley Carly Abney, Kat Valley, Dallen Eubanks, Elizabeth Old, and Bella Arnold