Photos: Sutter Street Theatre's ALICE IN WONDERLAND

The production runs January 24 through February 22.
Check out production photos for Alice in Wonderland at Folsom's Sutter Street Theatre, running January 24 to February 22, on Saturdays and Sundays at 1 p.m.
Directed by Mike Jimena, the production is rated G.
Welcome to the wonderful world of Wonderland where everything is curiouser and
curiouser! Forced to sit for a portrait by her friend Mr. Carrol, Alice doses off, and is
awakened by a very-late White Rabbit… Thus begins the familiar and fantastical tale of
Alice’s adventures in Wonderland!
After falling down a rabbit hole (or did she really fall asleep?) Alice goes into a fantastical world filled with illogical creatures and nonsensical events, Alice encounters characters like the White Rabbit, Cheshire Cat, Mad Hatter, the Tweedles, a strange Caterpillar and the tyrannical Queen of Hearts, eventually waking up in her real-world surroundings after a series of strange adventures!
Check out production photos here!
Photo credit: Allen Schmeltz
Carly Abney and Lori Ackerman
Carly Abney and Kat Valley
Carly Abney, Kat Valley, Dallen Eubanks, Elizabeth Old, and Bella Arnold
Videos