Storytellers Theater Will Present PINOCCHIO For Family Audiences In Auburn

Placer Repertory Theater will present PINOCCHIO as part of its Storytellers Theater series on February 21, 2026, at 1:30 p.m. at the Auburn Carnegie Library. The performance is designed for students from transitional kindergarten through grade six and their families.

The Storytellers Theater program uses improvisation and commedia-based performance techniques to transform story reading into interactive theatre and literary arts education. Audience members will be invited to participate from their seats, with opportunities for volunteers to join professional actors onstage as the story unfolds.

T.S. Forsyth, producing artistic director of Placer Repertory Theater, said, “We're excited to return to the Carnegie Library in Auburn to follow up our performance of Gingerbread Boy with our new, wonderfully creative sharing of the story Pinocchio. This is the first public performance of Pinocchio for family audiences, which is also available for booking into public and private venues.”

The February 21 event will incorporate interactive curriculum elements alongside the performance. Educational topics explored through the production may include consequences, critical thinking, perspective taking, character analysis and arcs, dramatic structure, comedy versus tragedy, and communication skills, followed by a question-and-answer session with the performers.

Lead actor Jessica Martinelli said, “Professional actors bring the story to life in an interactive, joyful way that is entertaining for both elementary students and adult audiences.”

The 2025–2026 Storytellers Theater school tour and family performance cast includes Stacey Winn, Brittany Cody-Bays, Jessica Martinelli, John Cablao, and Jessica Ross.

Placer Repertory Theater will return to Auburn later in the season with an additional Storytellers Theater presentation on April 25, 2026, with the title to be announced. The program is also available for booking at schools, libraries, and venues throughout Placer County and surrounding areas.