Review: Go, Go, Go to JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT at Broadway At Music Circus

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Perfection, thy name is Joseph. And Narrator. And Pharoah. And Jacob. And Potiphar. And director Glenn Casale’s explosive production of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat at Broadway at Music Circus. This musical marvel is an early collaboration of super-duo Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber, who would go on to create such hits as Jesus Christ Superstar and Evita. The original Broadway show opened in 1982 and was nominated for seven Tony Awards, including Best Original Score. It was last seen at Broadway at Music Circus in 2010, so Sacramento is more than ready for this spectacular sung-through musical once again.

Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat is based on the story of Joseph from the Book of Genesis. Joseph is the favored son of Jacob. His eleven brothers become jealous when Joseph shares his two dreams in which he seems to be superior to them. They sell him to a passing merchant, Potiphar, who is traveling to Egypt. Eventually, Joseph ends up in prison, where he correctly interprets the dreams of a baker and servant to the Pharoah. His successful interpretation catches the attention of the Pharoah, who asks Joseph to tell him the meaning of his dream. When Joseph does so, the Pharoah makes him second-in-command. As Joseph’s prophecy of a seven-year famine comes true, his family is forced to journey to Egypt. Under Joseph’s guidance, the country has not suffered the devastating effects of the famine. Since it has been so many years since the brothers have seen Joseph, they do not recognize him in his new position of power, and he tests them to see if they have changed their ways.

This Joseph story is told with the help of a modern Narrator, in this case Olivia Valli. Her vocals are impeccably nuanced and controlled, particularly in the wonderfully upbeat “Joseph’s Coat.” The titular role is played by Sam Gravitte, an eye-catching figure who sounds just like the Joseph on the Andrew Lloyd Webber cassette I wore out in high school. His rendition of "Close Every Door" is beautifully heartfelt and melancholy. Timothy Hughes is making his Broadway at Music Circus debut as Joseph’s champion, the self-absorbed Pharoah. He makes a pretty good case that he is the true “king” in “Song of the King” with some impressive impersonations and hip gyrations. Harrison White does double duty as Jacob and Potiphar: one sentimental, one flamboyant, both powerfully unforgettable. The gifted ensemble acts as a cohesive unit with exciting choreography by Robbie Roby. They’re perfectly synchronous and crisp, delivering great numbers like “Go, Go, Go Joseph,” “One More Angel in Heaven/Hoedown,” and the finale “Megamix” with brilliance and verve. Of course, the audience will also recognize the popular favorite, “Any Dream Will Do.”

This is one of the best productions I’ve seen at Broadway at Music Circus. It’s a joyous celebration of life, redemption, forgiveness, and music. In short, it’s everything a musical should be.

Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat plays at Broadway at Music Circus through April 17th. Tickets may be found online at BroadwaySacramento.com, by phone at (916) 557-1999, or in person at the Box Office at 1419 H Street in Sacramento.

Photo credit: Kevin Graft

Reader Reviews