Review: ENGLISH Makes its Sacramento Premiere at Capital Stage

A new year means fresh new shows, and Capital Stage is starting off strong with Pulitzer Prize-winning play English by Sanaz Toossi. Toossi, a first generation Iranian-American, focuses on stories of immigrants and the complexities of women’s experiences within that framework.

In English, which is set inside a classroom in Karaj, Iran, a group of students assemble for English lessons in preparation to take the TOEFL. Young Goli (Leda Rasooli) is a bright-eyed optimist who knows that she will need English in the future. Elham (Fatemeh Mehraban) is struggling to learn and has the most to lose. Her admission to medical school in Australia hinges on a passing score. Roya (Dena Martinez) is there for her family – her son has moved to Canada and his wife insists on only speaking English to their daughter. Omid (Zaya Kolia) is the only male in the class and the most fluent English speaker, which prompts jealousy from the other students. Their teacher, Marjan (Sofia Ahmad), has recently returned to their home country from years spent abroad. Her love of, or obsession with, English supersedes everything, including her humanity. The audience is left wondering about Marjan. Why did she return to a place she is ashamed to call home? What is the state of her marriage? We get the impression that her admiration of Omid’s English prowess could be the foundation for something more serious, until we realize Omid’s friendly exterior covers surprising secrets.

Director Torange Yeghiazarian captures the themes of culture and identity by cohesively managing this formidable cast. Ahmad’s Marjan gradually softens the armor she has built from years spent elsewhere as she slowly realizes that she can be herself. Mehraban is a little prickly as headstrong Elham, and she stays true to who she is and helps Marjan to recognize her worth. When Marjan tells the class that, after being known as Mary in England, she didn’t know what to answer to, Elham scolds her. “Couldn’t people do us the courtesy of learning our names?” Martinez’s Roya also gradually comes to the conclusion that preserving her culture is just as important as embracing a new one. Kolia is endearing as Omid, who is still finding himself as he asks, “It’s sort of a miracle, isn’t it, to belong anywhere?” Rasooli radiates joy as her character struggles. Her optimism and smiles are infectious, even if her love for Ricky Martin music is not. The actors run with Toossi’s genius with the help of dialect coach Ana Bayat; when they are speaking in their native language, they speak in unaccented English. When speaking English, as they are exclusively required to do in the classroom, they speak with an accent. This works to highlight the frustration that these English learners experience as they navigate an entirely new alphabet. Some are eager, some reluctant, but all are trying to retain their identities while forging new paths.

With English, Capital Stage continues telling us the stories we need to hear about diversity, equity, and inclusion. They remain a community leader in thought-provoking, relevant theatre. The world must listen to immigrant perspectives, particularly in times of division, and recognize the struggles that others face in a society that isn’t always supportive. We don’t have to lose ourselves when we gain new language, as Toossi shows us with humor and candor. We may become stuck in between worlds, but we can always find our way back home.

English plays at Capital Stage through March 2nd. More information and tickets may be found online at Capstage.org, by telephone at (916) 995-5464, or in person at the Box Office at 2215 J Street in Sacramento.

Photo credit: Charr Crail

