Review: DOUBT: A PARABLE at Winters Theatre Company

A hidden gem in the heart of agricultural land, Winters Theatre Company is easy to miss. It is housed in the historic Winters Opera House, sandwiched between the highly recommended Putah Creek Café and a lovely tasting room. It retains a charming aura of the past while highlighting shows with very contemporary issues, such as its current offering, the Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award-winning Doubt: A Parable by John Patrick Shanley.

Director Ally Heatherly is no stranger to this intricate piece, having directed it several years ago. She elicits depth from the characters as they struggle to reconcile faith with morality. Father Flynn (Luke Michels) opens the show with a sermon. “What do you do when you’re not sure?” This sets the tone for the next ninety minutes. Sister Aloysius (Janene Whitesell), the principal of St. Nicholas Parish School, forges ahead when she’s not sure, eliminating any niggling questions with a dour countenance and stubborn resolve. Sister James (Riley J. Burke), a young and impressionable teacher, fights doubt with denial. Mrs. Muller (Kamilah Cable), doesn’t have many questions at all about her son’s encounters with Father Flynn. She just accepts that God’s will is done.

As the show progresses we see that, sometimes, our firmly held beliefs lead us to doubt. Father Flynn has doubts about religion. Sister Aloysius’s doubts about the Father turn inward, leading her on a path that has her questioning everything she firmly held on to. I don’t know that this parable illustrates a simple truth, but rather prompts us to take a deeper look into ourselves and our convictions. It highlights ambiguity; things are not always in black and white. Mrs. Muller shows this particularly clearly – her beliefs don’t sit well, but are presented with a gross kind of logic.

Heatherly has assembled an impressively strong cast. Michels is a believable Father Flynn. He comes across as even-keeled and patient and his robust presence comes through in his monologues. Whitesell is a tiny firecracker, thrilling with her strong female role. She lets small bits of vulnerability peek through a gruff exterior. As she invites us deeper into her life, she extracts sympathy from the audience for her tragedies and commitment to truth. Burke is wonderful as naïve Sister James. Her uncertainty is solidified with halting stutters and downward glances as she perfectly conveys someone who is easily intimidated by these more powerful personalities. Cable is great as a mother who is tired of everything – a domineering husband, troubled son, and balancing it all while losing herself.

Doubt: A Parable is worth a trip to Winters to experience. It plays through this weekend only. Tickets and more information may be found at www.winterstheatre.org.

Photo courtesy of Ally Heatherly

