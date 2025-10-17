Review: NEVER FEAR, SHAKESPEARE! Makes Its World Premiere at B St. Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Never fear, theatregoers! The B St. Theatre’s newest Family Series offering is now on stage. Never Fear, Shakespeare!, written by Sean Patrick Nill and Elyse Sharp, introduces kids and grown-ups to the Bard in a fun and engaging way. There are guaranteed laughs, gasps, and even some learning in this wonderfully entertaining world premiere.

Ben Shoe (ML Roberts), the son of a…you guessed it…shoemaker, has dreams of becoming the best actor in England after seeing his first play. His dad discourages him, convinced that he’ll fail and return home within weeks. Ben will not be dissuaded, though, and travels to London to join the Lord Chamberlain’s Men. The problem is he’s a terrible actor. The only one who believes in Ben is Shakespeare (Hunter Hoffman) himself. Under Richard Burbage’s (Rob Karma Robinson) tutelage, Ben learns a few things. He and the newly renamed King’s Men (including Stephanie Altholz and John Lamb) lead the audience through snippets of some of Shakespeare’s best, culminating in The Tempest, where Prospero reminds us that “we are such stuff as dreams are made on.” On that note, get yourself to the theatre before this closes.

Never Fear, Shakespeare! plays at the B St. Theatre through October 26th. Tickets may be purchased online at BStreetTheatre.org, at the Box Office at 2700 Capitol Avenue, or by telephone at (916) 443-5300.

Photo credit: Tara Sissom Pittaro/B Street Theatre

