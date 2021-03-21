Placer Rep Announces Lineup For Next Collaboration LAB Event

This month on Collaboration LAB, Placer Rep discusses the painter Georgia O'Keeffe, the Mother of American Modernism, and interviews local performer and CFAA Board Member Elizabeth Anne Springett in honor or Women's History and Irish American Heritage Month.

The episode will air on Thursday, March 25 at 7 p.m. Email BoxOffice@PlacerRep.org for the Zoom link, or to request a slot.

The theme this month is "Where do you come from," and explores all the presentations and performances in this month's line-up through the lens of place, people, culture, perspective and/or ideology. Elizabeth Anne Springett inherited her creativity from her mother and grandmother, who was the illustrator for over 100 "Golden Books" for children. The hosts this month include Placer Rep company members Kevin Foster, the Outreach Director, and Ryan Gerberding, the Digital Media Director, both of whom are in the Placer Rep mentorship program.

Some of the line-up of performers and presenters for March 25, 2021 includes:

Georgia O'Keeffe (video and discussion)

Elizabeth Anne Springett (live interview, photographs and illustrations)

Anne Merino (live) Placer County author of Hawkesmoor, Artistic Director of Placer Theatre Ballet, and faculty at William Jessup University.

Sherlock Holmes: Domestic Mysteries, episode 5 premieres!

Jennifer Bloom (live) discusses her new Musical Theater work

Natalie Farrell (live) San Francisco poet & performance artist

Paulina Pino Rubio (live) actor and author

Ryan Gerberding (live) Rocklin singer/songwriter

Kevin Foster (live) Placer County singer/actor

Creatives who wish to join in the discussion and nonparticipating general audience members are welcome. Open to the public; simply contact Placer Rep (PlacerRep.org) for the Zoom link.

Collaboration LAB is a FREE monthly open stage / open mic for the arts, culture and humanities hosted by Placer Repertory Theater via Zoom, on the last Thursday of each month at 7 p.m. (Pacific), January through October 2021. Participants register in advance via email (boxoffice@placerrep.org) for a presentation slot, and may try out new material, share a new work, hone their performance or presentation skills, seek collaborators, market themselves or their group, and may choose to receive feedback from attendees. Creatives and cultural advocates come together to incubate new works and ideas in an open and supportive atmosphere.