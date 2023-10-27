MANNHEIM STEAMROLLER CHRISTMAS is Coming to Harris Center for the Arts

Chip Davis, founder and creator of Mannheim Steamroller, is celebrating over 35 years of his annual Christmas concert tour.

By: Oct. 27, 2023

MANNHEIM STEAMROLLER CHRISTMAS is Coming to Harris Center for the Arts

HARRIS CENTER FOR THE ARTS presents the best-selling Christmas artist of all time. Mannheim Steamroller Christmas by Chip Davis performs two times on Tuesday, November 28, at 2:00pm and 7:30pm.

Chip Davis, founder and creator of Mannheim Steamroller, is celebrating over 35 years of his annual Christmas concert tour, making it the longest running concert tour in the entertainment industry!

“I remember when I came out with my first Christmas album in 1984, followed by our first tour. Back then, many in the music industry said focusing on Christmas just wouldn’t work,” said Davis.  

“Now, over 35 years later, we are still going strong. I want to thank our fans for making us part of their holiday tradition, especially after the hardships of the last few years. Today we often see multi-generational families join us during the holidays each year.”

A Grammy Award winner, Mannheim Steamroller has sold more than 41 million albums, with over 31.5 million in the Christmas genre. Their holiday CDs have become synonymous with Christmas and occupy top positions on Billboard’s Seasonal Chart every year. 

This year’s show will feature classic Christmas hits from the Mannheim Steamroller holiday albums along with multimedia effects in an intimate setting. Davis will direct and co-produce Tour performances. Mannheim Steamroller Christmas by Chip Davis is co-produced by MagicSpace Entertainment. The company is a boutique producing and presenting firm focused on first-class properties and productions.  Based in Park City, UT, the company has produced and presented national tours, Broadway shows, concerts, museum exhibits, and sporting events worldwide for over 40 years with a powerhouse producing team focused on providing creative, marketing and general management expertise.

About Chip Davis and Mannheim Steamroller

From his longtime home in Omaha, Neb., Mannheim Steamroller creator and founder Chip Davis makes innovative music inspired by the sounds of another age. This former teacher and jingle writer founded the music industry’s largest independent recording label, American Gramaphone, in 1974 when industry executives said Davis’ innovative 18th century instrumental rock sound would never sell. In addition to a Grammy Award, Davis is largely credited with establishing the New Age music category.

His first Christmas album in 1984, revolutionized the making and marketing of holiday music. The album’s success made Christmas records a “must do” for all music artists.  With more than 31.5 million Christmas albums sold, Davis is the #1-selling Christmas artist of all time with Elvis coming in at a distant 17 million holiday records sold. Having 19 gold, 8 multi-platinum, and 4 platinum-certified records, Davis is among an elite group of music artists with this number of RIAA records. He is also one of the most successful entrepreneurs in the music industry, offering a rich array of lifestyle products including hot chocolate, food, apparel, and novelty items. His latest achievement is creating a cutting-edge psychoacoustic technology that is being used in major medical institutions such as Mayo Clinic.

Limited individual tickets remain for both performances ranging from $75-$105, including fees, and are on sale now at the Box Office at (916) 608-6888, or online at Click Here. Box Office hours are Tuesday-Friday from 12:00pm-5:00pm, and one hour before showtime.


 




