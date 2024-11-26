HADESTOWN Begins Performances At Harris Center For The Arts In December

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Following the wildly successful First North American Tour, which played to nearly two million fans across 85 cities, a new tour of Hadestown launched this October allowing the Tony- and Grammy-winning Best Musical to reach even more of North America. Hadestown will play for six performances at the Harris Center for the Arts from December 12-15.

Individual tickets for Hadestown are on sale now at the Harris Center Box Office at (916) 608-6888, or online at HarrisCenter.net. Box Office hours are Tuesday-Friday from 12:00pm-5:00pm, and one hour before showtime.

The tour of Hadestown stars Nickolaus Colón as Hades, Megan Colton as Eurydice, Jaylon C. Crump as Hermes, Namisa Mdlalose Bizana as Persephone, and Bryan Munar as Orpheus.

The Fates are played by Katelyn Crall, Erin McMillen, and Miriam Navarrete. The Workers Chorus features Randy Cain, Miracle Myles, Kaitlyn O'Leary, Mikaela Rada, and Joe Rumi. Swings for the tour include Jamir Brown, Ricky Cardenas, Michelle E. Carter, and Julia Schick.

Hadestown was the most honored show of the 2018-2019 Broadway season. In addition to the show's eight Tony Awards including Best New Musical and the 2020 Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album, it has been honored with four Drama Desk Awards, six Outer Critics Circle Awards, including Outstanding New Broadway Musical, and the Drama League Award for Outstanding Production of a Musical.

The acclaimed musical is by celebrated singer-songwriter and Tony Award winner Anaïs Mitchell and developed with original director and Tony Award winner Rachel Chavkin. Hadestown marks the first time in over a decade that a woman has been the solo author of a musical: writing the music, lyrics, and book, and is the fourth time in Broadway history a woman has accomplished this creative feat.

The show opened at the Walter Kerr Theatre on Broadway (219 West 48th Street, New York) on April 17, 2019, where it played sold out houses nightly before performances were suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Hadestown resumed performances September 2, 2021, as one of the first musicals to reopen on Broadway where it continues to play today.

The First National Tour of Hadestown began in October 2021, one of the first Broadway tours to launch post-pandemic. Upon its conclusion in May 2024, the tour played over 980 performances in 85 cities across the U.S. and Canada.

The show originated as Mitchell's indie theater project that toured Vermont which she then turned into an acclaimed album. With Chavkin, her artistic collaborator, Hadestown has been transformed into a genre-defying new musical that blends modern American folk music with New Orleans-inspired jazz to reimagine a sweeping ancient tale.

Following two intertwining love stories — that of young dreamers Orpheus and Eurydice, and that of King Hades and his wife Persephone — Hadestown invites audiences on a hell-raising journey to the underworld and back. Mitchell's beguiling melodies and Chavkin's poetic imagination pit industry against nature, doubt against faith, and fear against love. Performed by a vibrant ensemble of actors, dancers, and singers, Hadestown delivers a deeply resonant and defiantly hopeful theatrical experience.

The tour is directed by Keenan Tyler Oliphant based on the original Broadway direction and featuring a new tour concept by Rachel Chavkin. The tour is choreographed by T. Oliver Reid based on the original Broadway choreography by David Neumann. The creative team features David Arsenault (set design based on the original Broadway design by Rachel Hauck); four-time Tony Award nominee Michael Krass (costume design); Aja Jackson (lighting design based on the original Broadway design by Bradley King); Tony Award winners Nevin Steinberg and Jessica Paz (sound design); Liam Robinson (music consultant and vocal arrangements); Cody Owen Stine (music supervision); and Whitley Theatrical (casting). The Production Team also includes Sightline Productions (Production Supervisor). RCI Theatricals serves as General Manager with Mark Lunsford as Creative Producer.

Hadestown electrified audiences with its 2016 world premiere at New York Theatre Workshop, which is the longest-running show in that celebrated theater's 40-year history. The production then received its Canadian premiere at Edmonton's Citadel Theatre in 2017 and then a 2018 sold-out engagement at the London's National Theatre. Hadestown was developed with funding from the Eli and Edythe Broad Stage at the Santa Monica College Performing Arts Center and was further developed by The Ground Floor at Berkeley Repertory Theatre. Hadestown was co-conceived by Ben t. Matchstick.

The Grammy winning Hadestown Original Broadway Cast Recording is now available. The album is produced by David Lai, Sickafoose, and Mitchell on Sing It Again Records.

