FROZEN WORLDS Comes to the Harris Center

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Harris Center for The Arts will present The Making of Our Planet – Frozen Worlds. A new and immersive live show from the Emmy Award-winning team behind Netflix's Our Planet series will be presented on the Harris Center stage on Friday, April 18 at 7:30 PM.

From the Emmy Award-winning team behind Netflix's Our Planet series comes a new natural history speaker series: The Making of Our Planet. Brought to theaters across the country by Silverback Films and Producer esk in association with Netflix, The Making of Our Planet is a new and immersive live show featuring behind-the-scenes stories from the explorers, filmmakers, scientists, and adventurers that created some of the most eye-catching footage of our planet.

Join us live on stage as we bring to life these stories from the natural world. With a focus on climate fragility and climate migration, The Making of Our Planet tells an unprecedented story about overcoming obstacles on a global scale and explores the messages at the heart of these action-packed, emotional, and unforgettable sequences.

“This has been a true labor of love for hundreds of filmmakers, cinematographers, conservationists, editors, musicians and production teams, all of whom have brought their best work to the most important story that there is – a story that could not be more universal or more timely.” – David Attenborough, Our Planet Narrator

ABOUT FROZEN WORLDS: The unforgiving frontier of climate change. The calving of a gigantic iceberg or the risks of fossil fuel exploration in the arctic are never far from our news screens. Yet what does it mean for those that live there? Join us as we follow polar bears, walruses, seals, and penguins as they find their icy Edens in peril. Brought to you by the speakers, adventurers, and explorers that have joined the tradition of the polar explorer and returned to tell us why this frozen frontier is vital for our planet. Host Elisabeth Oakham, will lead audiences through the screening and conversation.

“‘What really makes Our Planet stand out is the clear driving story that runs through the entire series, and the wider communications project. The natural world is not just nice to have, it fundamentally matters to each and every one of us.” – The Making of Our Planet Producers

Elisabeth Oakham is a natural history producer / director. Over the last fifteen years she has worked on nature documentaries in Canada, the US, and the UK for a variety of broadcasters, including National Geographic, the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation, the BBC and of course- Netflix, on their first natural history commission: ‘Our Planet'. Elisabeth has travelled the globe filming a range of plants and animals, from wolves and whales in the Arctic, to orchids and elephants in the tropics.

Before making films, she guided kayak tours, dabbled in theatre, and got a combined honours in the History of Science and Technology, and Biology at the University of King's College, Halifax, Nova Scotia.

Silverback Films is a world-leading producer of natural history films for both television and cinema. Founded in 2012 by Alastair Fothergill and Keith Scholey, it brings together an exceptional team of wildlife filmmakers and has produced shows and features that are among the most successful ever created – including Our Planet (Netflix) and David Attenborough: A Life on Our Planet (Netflix), as well as numerous other natural history shows for international streamers and broadcasters.

Esk is a producer of live entertainment. Based in Edinburgh, Scotland, they create innovative and engaging content for the stage and screen. With extensive experience of working across natural history formats, film with live music, and numerous other theatrical and live projects, they are delighted to be the producer for this ground-breaking new speaker series with Silverback Films.

Comments