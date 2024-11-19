DINNER WITH THE YOUNGERS! is Coming to WeR2Creative in December

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Join this epic evening celebrating the families who've shaped us for generations! On December 7, 2024, Carrie's TOUCH brings you "Dinner with the Youngers! Featuring Black TV Royalty: Lyons and Youngers and Huxtables...Oh My!" at WeR2Creative located at 1107 Firehouse Alley in Sacramento. This unique event combines nostalgia, live readings, clips of powerful performances, and vibrant discussions that shine a light on cultural icons who've guided how we view family.

Enjoy the beloved Younger family cast from "A Raisin in the Sun" by Lorraine Hansberry, as a conversational continuation of the Carrie's TOUCH production that captivated Sacramento this past September. Join Rev. Tammie Denyse, PhD, who starred as Lena Younger, alongside members from the stellar cast including Jasmine Washington's Beneatha Younger, Maasai Mack the actor who portrayed Travis Younger, and Howie Bryant as Bobo. Newcomers Jason D. Thompson, PhD and Alana Matthews as Ruth Younger will also join the festivities. Get ready to laugh, reflect, and connect through the stories that remind us of the unbreakable bonds and bold dreams that define family.

"Our families are woven together with complex dynamics, just like the Youngers, Lyons, and Huxtables. These three iconic families - real or imagined - mirror our own lives, our struggles, and our joys. Whether it's Cookie's grit, Cliff's stability, or Lena's unwavering faith, there's a piece of each of them in all of us, offering us timeless lessons to be cherished for generations to come," said Rev. Dr. Tammie Denyse, CEO of Carrie's TOUCH.

Come hungry for inspiration and more! Enjoy delicious hors d'oeuvres and lively discussions in a warm, cozy space that feels like home. You'll be treated to a night of laughter, heartfelt conversation, and a few surprises along the way. It's a time to come together in this celebration of family and all of its beautiful complexities.

Comments