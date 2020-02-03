City Theatre Will Present MR. BURNS

City Theatre at Sacramento City College continues its 2019-20 season with Mr. Burns, a Post-Electric Play. This imaginative dark comedy by Anne Washburn asks what will endure when the cataclysm arrives-when the grid fails, society crumbles, and we're faced with the task of rebuilding? The play features music composed by Michael Friedman and lyrics by Washburn. Mr. Burns will be directed by Christine Nicholson. The production opens Friday, February 28, and plays through Sunday, March 15. Performances are at 7:30 p.m. on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays and 2:00 p.m. on Sundays, with additional performances on Saturday, March 7 and 14, at 2:00 p.m. Performances will be held in the intimate Art Court Theatre of the Performing Arts Center on the Sacramento City College campus, at 3835 Freeport Blvd, near Land Park in Sacramento. Ticket prices for are $18 General Admission; $15 Seniors, SARTA members, veterans/military personnel, and Persons with Disabilities; and $10 for students with IDs. All tickets on Thursdays are $10. Group rates are available. All details and tickets are available online at citytheatre.net or by calling 916-558-2228.

THE PLAY

Anne Washburn's imaginative dark comedy propels us forward nearly a century, following a new civilization stumbling into its future. After the collapse of civilization, a group of survivors share a campfire and begin to piece together the plot of The Simpsons episode "Cape Feare" entirely from memory (Act 1). Seven years later, this and other snippets of pop culture (sitcom plots, commercials, jingles, and pop songs) have become the live entertainment of a post-apocalyptic society, sincerely trying to hold onto its past (Act 2). 75 years later, these are the myths and legends from which new forms of performance are created (Act 3). A paean to live theater, and the resilience of Bart Simpson through the ages, Mr. Burns is an animated exploration of how the pop culture of one era might evolve into the mythology of another. Mr. Burns, A Post-Electric Play received its world premiere at the Woolly Mammoth Theater Company in Washington DC in May, 2012, and had its New York City debut at Playwrights Horizons in August, 2013 under the direction of Steve Cosson.

THE PLAYWRIGHT AND LYRICIST

Anne Washburn's play's include Mr. Burns, 10 out of 12, Antlia Pneumatica, A Devil At Noon, Apparition, The Communist Dracula Pageant, I Have Loved Strangers, The Ladies, The Internationalist, The Small, Little Bunny Foo Foo, and transadaptations of Euripides' Orestes and Iphigenia In Aulis. Awards include a Whiting Award, a PEN/Laura Pels International Foundation Theater Award, an Alpert Award, the Guggenheim, a NYFA Fellowship, a Time Warner Fellowship, Susan Smith Blackburn finalist, and residencies at MacDowell and Yaddo. She is an associated artist with The Civilians, Clubbed Thumb, New Georges, Chochiqq, and is an alumna of New Dramatists and 13P.

THE COMPOSER

John Friedman (1975-2017) was an American composer and lyricist. He was a founding associate artist of The Civilians. He received a 2007 Obie award for sustained excellence. His musical Bloody Bloody Andrew Jackson opened on Broadway in October 2010. Besides Mr. Burns, Friedman wrote music and lyrics for Saved, In the Bubble, The Brand New Kid, God's Ear, The Blue Demon and This Beautiful City. His music has also been heard at the New York Shakespeare Festival, New York Theatre Workshop, Roundabout Theatre Company, Second Stage, Soho Repertory Theater, Signature Theatre, Theater for a New Audience, and The Acting Company. Regionally, his work has been featured at Hartford Stage, The Humana Festival of New American Plays, ART, Berkeley Rep, Dallas Theatre Center, Williamstown Theatre Festival, Portland Center Stage, and internationally at London's Soho and Gate Theatres and the Edinburgh Festival. Friedman died on September 9, 2017, aged 41, from complications related to HIV/AIDS.

THE PRODUCTION

Mr. Burns, a Post-Electric Play will be directed by Christine Nicholson (Carrie, the Musical; The Servant of Two Masters). The cast will feature Sarah Palmero, Yesenia Diaz, Breanna Reilly, David Johnson, John Salisbury, and Clare Murphy. The design team will include Shawn Weinsheink (scenic design), Nicole Sivell (costume design), Isaiah Leeper (lighting design) and Alejandro Barrera (sound design).

ABOUT CITY THEATRE

City Theatre is the performing arts program at Sacramento City College, part of the Los Rios Community College District, in Sacramento, California. City Theatre's season consists of four Mainstage productions, two "Storytime" productions for children, and the elementary school touring troupe "The Pennywhistle Players." During the summer, City Theatre produces the annual Sacramento Shakespeare Festival. The company welcomes all members of the community to audition and participate in their award-winning productions.

FACT SHEET

WHAT:

City Theatre presents Mr. Burns, a Post-Electric Play

By Anne Washburn

Music Composed by Michael Friedman

Lyrics by Anne Washburn

Directed by Christine Nicolson



WHERE:

Performing Arts Center/Art Court Theatre

Sacramento City College, 3835 Freeport Boulevard, Sacramento CA, 95822



WHEN:

February 28 - March 15, 2020

Opening Night: Friday, February 28 at 7:30 pm

Regular Performance Times:

Thursdays, Fridays & Saturdays at 7:30 pm

Sundays at 2:00 pm

Additional Performances:

Saturdays, March 7 & 14 at 2:00 pm



TICKET PURCHASES:

Ticket pricing: $18-$10

Special pricing: all tickets $10 on Thursdays, March 5 & 12

Online: citytheatre.net

Telephone: 916-558-2228

Box Office: One hour before curtain



WHO:

Playwright: Anne Washburn

Composer: Michael Friedman

Lyricist: Anne Washburn

Director: Christine Nicholson

Cast: Sonny Alforque, Maren Bowie, Yesenia Diaz, Kyle Fong, Peter Fuller, Charlotte Jaxon, David Johnson, Maya Jones, Jamal Mack, Ted Mulhauser, Claire Murphy, Skye Owens, Sarah Palmero, Kathleen Poe, Breanna Reilly, John Salisbury, Rosalind Smith, Esmee Teresi, Kristofer Thao, Earl Victorine, Johnna Wood

Scenic Design: Shawn Weinsheink

Costume Design: Nicole Sivell

Lighting Design: Isaiah Leeper

Sound Design: Alejandro Barrera

Stage Manager: Gillian Rains





