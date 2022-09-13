Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

City Theatre Presents LIFE IS A DREAM

The production opens Friday, September 30, and plays through Sunday, October 16.

Sacramento News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Sep. 13, 2022  
City Theatre Presents LIFE IS A DREAM

City Theatre at Sacramento City College begins its 2022-23 season with Life is a Dream by Pedro Calderón de la Barca, in a modern translation by Nilo Cruz. Roberto Pomo and Christine Nicholson are co-directors for this beautiful classic comedy which asks some of the same questions about reality and dreams that we are asking right now. The production opens Friday, September 30, and plays through Sunday, October 16.

Performances are at 7:30 p.m. on September 30, October 1, 6, 7, 8, 13, 14 and 15; and at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, October 2, 9, and 16. Performances will be held in the Main Auditorium of the Performing Arts Center on the Sacramento City College campus at 3835 Freeport Blvd. in Sacramento. Ticket prices are $18 General Admission; $15 students, seniors, SARTA members, veterans/military personnel and Persons with Disabilities. Tickets may be purchased online or in-person one hour before the performance begins. All details and tickets are available online at CityTheatre.net.

All audience members will be required to follow college COVID protocols by providing a photo ID and proof of vaccination before entering the theater. The college strongly recommends wearing masks while indoors.

Life Is a Dream, originally written in Spanish by Pedro Calderón de la Barca, has been translated by Nilo Cruz. First published in 1636, the play has been described as "the supreme example of Spanish Golden Age drama". It is a philosophical allegory regarding the human situation and the mystery of life.

The story focuses on the fictional Segismundo, Prince of Poland, who has been imprisoned in a tower by his father, King Basilio, following a dire prophecy that the prince would bring disaster to the country and death to the King. Basilio briefly frees Segismundo, but when the prince goes on a rampage, the king imprisons him again, persuading him that it was all a dream.

The play's central themes are the conflict between free will and fate, restoring one's honor, dream vs. reality, and the conflict between father and son.

Life Is a Dream remains one of Calderón's best-known and most studied works, and has been listed as one of the 40 greatest plays of all time. The play has been adapted for other stage works, for film, and as a novel. This translation by Nilo Cruz was described by Variety as "...a muscular, expressive text..."

Pedro Calderón de la Barca y Barreda González de Henao Ruiz de Blasco y Riaño (January 17, 1600 - May 25, 1681) was a Spanish dramatist, poet, writer and knight of the Order of Santiago. He is known as one of the most distinguished Baroque writers of the Spanish Golden Age, especially for his plays.

Calderón de la Barca was born in Madrid, where he spent most of his life. He was born on a boat in the Manzanares river, thus the name "de la Barca" added to his father's last name. During his life, he served as soldier and he was a Roman Catholic priest. Born when the Spanish Golden Age theatre was being defined by Lope de Vega, he developed it further, his work being regarded as the culmination of the Spanish Baroque theatre. As such, he is regarded as one of Spain's foremost dramatists and one of the finest playwrights of world literature.

Nilo Cruz (born 1960) is a Cuban-American playwright. With his award of the 2003 Pulitzer Prize for Drama for his play Anna in the Tropics, he became the first Latino so honored. His works have been developed and performed at New York's Public Theater, New York Theatre Workshop, Pasadena Playhouse, McCarter Theatre, Oregon Shakespeare Festival, South Coast Repertory, The Alliance, New Theatre, Florida Stage and the Coconut Grove Playhouse.

Praising his translation of Life is a Dream, the Press-Telegram said "That Cruz was able to translate Calderon's florid style into speech acceptable for contemporary audiences is a tribute to his skill and finely-honed sensibilities..."

Life is a Dream will be directed by Roberto Pomo (Sac State University) and Christine Nicholson (Another As You Like It Reunion, Mr. Burns, a Post Electric Play). The cast will feature Lauren Graffigna, Brianna Petri, Drew Woolley, Kevin Armer, Thomas Larkin, Shawn Ali, Rene Mickel, Angus McNay, Mariah Coburn, Jonathan Blum, Caylin Bach, Lauren Ormond, Joseph Dennis, Christian Vang, Nick Friedrich, Petra Tafoya, Sonny Alforgue, Racine Strong, and Johnna Wood. The artistic team will include Shawn Weinsheink (scenic and lighting design), Nicole Sivell (costume design), and Scott Bailey (sound design).


Regional Awards


More Hot Stories For You


Kerry Irish Productions Announces The 2022 West Coast Tour Of AN IRISH CHRISTMASKerry Irish Productions Announces The 2022 West Coast Tour Of AN IRISH CHRISTMAS
September 12, 2022

Kerry Irish Productions will be back on tour in 2022 with its acclaimed production of An Irish Christmas in 18 different venues beginning November 25th and running through December 23rd.
COCOMELON LIVE! JJ'S JOURNEY 30 New Stops For Its Massive US TourCOCOMELON LIVE! JJ'S JOURNEY 30 New Stops For Its Massive US Tour
September 12, 2022

CoComelon Live! JJ's Journey has revealed 30 new dates for its massive upcoming United States tour, bolstering the total to 62-dates so far. Parents searching for an exciting activity for their families this back-to-school season won't want to miss this must-see event from Michael Cohl's powerhouse production company EMC Presents and Moonbug Entertainment.
CONTEST: Win Two Tickets to Sing-A-Long Sound of Music at the Hollywood Bowl!CONTEST: Win Two Tickets to Sing-A-Long Sound of Music at the Hollywood Bowl!
September 8, 2022

Join the von Trapps and fellow music fans for this Bowl tradition, and don a clever costume for the pre-show contest with hilarious host Melissa Peterman at our special screening of the Oscar®-winning film.
CONTEST: Win Two Tickets to LA Philharmonic's Lang Lang Plays Disney!CONTEST: Win Two Tickets to LA Philharmonic's Lang Lang Plays Disney!
September 6, 2022

Take a musical adventure with Lang Lang and the Los Angeles Philharmonic through some of the most beloved themes from the world of animation. Performing selections from his upcoming album The Disney Book, piano phenomenon Lang Lang reimagines memorable Disney and Pixar melodies ranging from classics like The Jungle Book and Mary Poppins to new favorites Coco, Frozen, and Encanto.
Monthly OLDE TYME RADIO SHOW to Return to Sutter Street Theatre in SeptemberMonthly OLDE TYME RADIO SHOW to Return to Sutter Street Theatre in September
September 4, 2022

The monthly Olde Tyme Radio Show at Sutter Street Theatre featuring original scripts of radio shows from the 40s and 50s will be presented on Saturday, September 10 at 4:00pm, read by Sutter Street Theatre actors with live sound effects.  In addition, there will be songs from the era sung by Sutter Street Theatre vocalists.