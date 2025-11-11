Capital Stage Introduces American Sign Language–Interpreted Performances

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Capital Stage has announced that it will now offer American Sign Language (ASL)–interpreted performances for each mainstage production, beginning this month. The first ASL-interpreted performance will be held Saturday, November 15, 2025, at 8:00 p.m. for EUREKA DAY.

The full list of ASL-interpreted performances includes EUREKA DAY on November 15, 2025; I AND YOU on December 20, 2025; THE SOUND INSIDE on February 28, 2026; FAT HAM on April 18, 2026; ESPEJOS: CLEAN on June 6, 2026; and THE TWO KIDS THAT BLOW SHT UP* on July 25, 2026. All performances begin at 8:00 p.m.

Box office hours are Tuesday through Saturday, 12:00 to 6:00 p.m. Tickets may be purchased by phone at 916-995-5464, by email at boxoffice@capstage.org, or online at capstage.org.

Founded in 2005, Capital Stage is a professional nonprofit theatre company located in Midtown Sacramento at 2215 J Street. The company produces seven full-length live theatre productions annually, along with concerts, special events, and educational programs. In partnership with community organizations such as CLARA, The Crocker Art Museum, and McGeorge School of Law, Capital Stage also offers apprenticeships, internships, and public performing arts classes. Recognized by The Sacramento Bee as “one of the most respected arts organizations in the region” and by CapRadio as “one of the area’s hottest theatre companies,” Capital Stage continues to lead the region in bold, thought-provoking theatre.