CapStage Academy to Present MAKING THE LEAP Acting Workshop With Jeremy Kahn Starting Next Week

The CapStage Academy is an opportunity for local and visiting theatre professionals to share their skills with the Sacramento community. All levels of experience and interest are welcome. Develop your skills and expand your performing arts network with Capital Stage professionals.

Workshop: Making The Leap ﻿with Jeremy Kahn

Class Description: Are you ready to take your acting career to the next level? In this class we'll cover the basics of embarking on a career as a professional actor. We'll talk headshots and resumes. We'll learn how to get an agent and meet casting directors. We'll practice auditioning and self-taping. Whether you're just getting into acting or returning after some time away, this three-day intensive will give you the tools you need to build your career in this competitive and sometimes daunting industry. *This class is perfect for those with some acting experience. Due to the personalized nature of this material, class size will be limited. Learn more about our Teaching Artists

Class Location: All classes will take place in person at CLARA in Studio 135 (E. Claire Raley Studios for the Performing Arts, 2420 N Street, Sac.)

Class Times: (3-day Workshop) Saturdays, May 13, 20 & 27 from 10:00am - 1:00pm

Tuition: $300

Jeremy Kahn (he/him) has been a working actor for over 15 years and is currently in Capital Stage's production of THE HOMBRES playing May 3 - June 2. He has performed in regional theaters across the country including: American Conservatory Theater, Berkeley Repertory Theatre, Long Wharf Theatre, Theatreworks, Marin Theatre Company, San Diego Repertory Theatre, Center REPertory Company, Magic Theatre, Aurora Theatre Company, San Francisco Playhouse, Capital Stage Company, Ensemble Theatre Company, and Shotgun Players. His television and film work includes: Looking (HBO), Unleashed, Love is Love is Love, The Etruscan Smile and Dirt as well as dozens of regional and national commercials for brands including Wells Fargo, Chevron and Xfinity. Over the past several years Jeremy has performed as a motion capture artist on the NBA2K game franchise. He has a B.F.A. from The Theatre School at DePaul University.