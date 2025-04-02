News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

CARPENTERS REMEMBERED Comes to the Harris Center

The performance is on May 2, 2025.

Harris Center for The Arts will present We've Only Just Begun: Carpenters Remembered, the definitive celebration of the Carpenters' songbook, on Saturday Friday, May 2, 2025, at 7:30 PM.

Individual tickets for We've Only Just Begun: Carpenters Remembered are on sale now at the Harris Center Box Office at (916) 608-6888, or online at HarrisCenter.net. Box Office hours are Tuesday-Friday from 12:00pm-5:00pm, and one hour before showtime.

We've Only Just Begun: Carpenters Remembered is the definitive celebration of the Carpenters' songbook and an intimate behind-the-scenes portrait of one of the most successful recording acts of all time.

Starring Michelle Berting Brett who is accompanied by a who's who of world class musicians, the show re-creates the Carpenters' original sound. The dynamic combination of Karen's voice and Richard's compositions and arrangements created Grammy winning magic and won them a worldwide legion of loyal fans.

From New York City to SOLD OUT engagements in Las Vegas and Downey, California, home of the Carpenters, We've Only Just Begun: Carpenters Remembered has been met with enthusiasm from Carpenters' fans and reviewers alike.

Experience a beautiful words and music account of the pop music phenomenon that defined an era and sing along to hits that include “Close to You,” “Yesterday Once More,” “Rainy Days & Mondays,” and many more!



