Ben Folds Comes to the Harris Center

Harris Center for The Arts will present Emmy-nominated singer-songwriter-composer Ben Folds, who is widely regarded as one of the major music influencers of our generation. The performance is on August 8, 2025.

Ben Folds has created an enormous body of genre-bending music that includes pop albums with Ben Folds Five, multiple solo albums, and numerous collaborative records.

His latest pop solo album was released in 2023 to rave reviews and sold-out performances. He released his first Christmas album in 2024 and last Fall recorded a LIVE album slated for release in 2025 with the National Symphony Orchestra (NSO) at the Kennedy Center in DC where he served for eight years as the first Artistic Advisor to the NSO.

He currently tours as a pop artist, while also performing with some of the world’s greatest symphony orchestras.

A New York Times Best Selling author and former podcast host, Ben is also working on new compositions for film, tv and theatre. He also frequently guest stars in films and TV.

In 2022, Ben launched a music education charitable initiative in his native state of North Carolina entitled “Keys For Kids,” which provides funds and keyboards to existing nonprofits that offer free or affordable piano lessons to school-age children from economically-disadvantaged households. And he continually advocates for improving public policies for the arts and arts education on the national level as a member of Americans For The Arts and the Arts Action Fund.

