B Street to Host Big Day of Giving Six-Hour Telethon Extravaganza

Now more than ever, local non-profits need your support. With shelter-in-place orders still in effect, on May 7 B Street is turning their #SofiaVirtualParty into an all-day Telethon Extravaganza for Big Day of Giving 2020.

Join them via Zoom and Facebook Live on Thursday, May 7 from 12:00pm to 6:00pm for a six-hour, live telethon featuring live performances and appearances from B Street Company Members like Dave Pierini, Elisabeth Nunziato, and Tara Sissom, plus dear friends of the company like Jack Gallagher. Throughout the fundraiser they'll be entertaining you with improv from Maximum Occupancy (Dave, Tara and Stephanie Altholz), stand-up comedy, live music, improvised donor thank-yous from company members, and interactive spotlights with our partners Crocker Museum and the Sacramento Ballet. They'll even have a virtual wine tasting with our partner Revolution Wines.

One of the most unique and sure to be highly desirable gifts of the telethon will be improvised song or monologue dedications to donors who give $500 or more. Our company members will sing their love for your generosity with a personalized song.

They want to acknowledge a special Big Day of Giving gift this year. Through the generosity of The James & Susan McClatchy Fund, they have received a matching gift of $30,000. Throughout the telethon we will announce giving surges as we pursue bonuses of $500 for being the nonprofit that raises the most in that hour and $500 for being the nonprofit with the most unique donors in the hour. All in hopes to reach our matching goal with The James & Susan McClatchy Fund gift early.

As they reach significant fundraising milestones, there will be special giveaways of gift cards, meals, wine & spirits, and theatre tickets in partnership with local businesses that go directly to our Big Day donors. The fun doesn't stop at 6 pm. At 7 pm, we'll be back online with Dealer's Choice, a #SofiaVirtualParty event on ZOOM featuring company members being creative in quarantine.

Since the closing of The Sofia due to the shelter-in-place orders by the State of California, B Street Theatre has pivoted to digital programming with #SofiaVirtualParty. The virtual programming hosted on Zoom.us consists of variety events, improv, concerts with notable musicians, and play readings with the talented B Street Acting Company.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You