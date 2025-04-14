THE UNDERGROUND ADVENTURES OF A CARROT & POTATO Premieres at Mesa Arts Center

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Westchester Playwright Tara Meddaugh's The Underground Adventures of a Carrot & Potato, winner of EVCT annual playwrighting contest, premiered at Mesa Arts Center. The production, which ran from February 13-23, was presented by East Valley Children's Theatre (EVCT), a Founding Resident Company of the prestigious venue.

The EVCT competition aims to elevate both emerging and established playwrights, fostering new and diverse narratives for young audiences. "Original plays have a special power to captivate audiences in a way that's unlike anything else," said Bryanna Patrick Blanco, EVCT's artistic director. "Being part of a world premiere is truly unique-the cast creates characters no one has ever played, and the audience witnesses a story never told before. This production encourages families to come together, share a laugh and reflect on the importance of friendship."

The whimsical play follows an unlikely friendship between a dancing carrot and a groove-loving potato, whose underground world is turned upside down when they challenge the rigid expectations of their soil-bound society. Playwright Tara Meddaugh masterfully blends humor with meaningful themes, creating a delightfully quirky tale for all ages.

"I love to write non-human characters," said Meddaugh. "It gives us a chance to play around in a world that is very different than ours, with different stakes and conflicts, like how dangerous it might be for a vegetable to live in soil which a dog happens to be digging up; or how it's disappointing that no one attends your turnip comedy show! But at the same time, we can relate to the ideas and feelings, in a low-pressure kind of way, having a little distance. The play is funny and action-packed, but ultimately, it's about embracing your joy and self-expression, putting aside unfounded fears and prejudices and discovering someone who is different from you may have a lot more in common with you than not. And if the rest of the world isn't ready for that, it's about working together to find a way to change that world."

The production, directed by EVCT's Taylor Stroupe, showcased a talented cast of young performers bringing Meddaugh's imaginative world to life.

"I absolutely adored EVCT's production of my play," said Meddaugh. "Every detail, large or small, was so well thought-out and specific, from the carrot-style hair, whimsical sound design and set, to the vegetable-themed to concessions, inventive choreography and costumes (and tons more!). Taylor's direction was lively and thoughtful and the cast and crew were truly amazing. I am so grateful to have such a wonderful theater and team premiere my play."

To read The Underground Adventures of a Carrot and Potato or inquire about performing rights, you can now find the newly released script and information here.

About Tara Meddaugh

Tara Meddaugh is an award-winning NYC-area playwright whose children's plays, dark comedies, allegories and heightened dramas have been performed around the world, from Alaska to Australia, New York to Bangkok. Her plays and monologues have been published by Smith & Kraus, YouthPLAYS, Oxford Press South Africa, London Academy of Music and Dramatic Arts, Limelight, and Meriweather, including several appearances in "Best 10-Minute Plays" and "Best Stage Monologues" anthologies. She has script consulted on animation and VR projects and taught playwriting at theaters, colleges, and schools. She holds her MFA in Dramatic Writing from Carnegie Mellon University and is a member of the Dramatists Guild. You can learn more about her work at tarameddaugh.com.

EVCT is a professional, quality, nonprofit 501(c)3 community organization where children can grow and develop into successful and fulfilled adults. They are managed by an all-volunteer Board of Directors and staffed by professionals with education and theatrical experience. Kids can take acting classes, join troupes, participate in acting camps and audition for performances. To donate or learn more, visit evct.org. (EIN - 86-0599251)

Photo Credit: Emily Penrod

