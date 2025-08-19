THE OTHER SIDE OF HATE To Be Performed At Studio Theater In Exile @ Hudson Valley MOCA

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Studio Theater in Exile will present Just the Place Adult Company in The Other Side of Hate, a dance performance choreographed by Sharon Simmons Wright. Performances will take place on September 20 at 7:00 PM and September 21 at 3:00 PM at Studio Theater in Exile @ Hudson Valley MOCA, located at 1701 Main Street in Peekskill, NY.

The work is inspired by V.L. Cox's END HATE PROJECT doors, which are installed on the theater’s stage. A larger exhibit of Cox’s social justice artwork is also on view in the museum’s upstairs gallery and has been extended through December 15.

“Sharon's choreography brings together her art and her activism. Watching her work on stage, hope rises,” said STIE Artistic Director Mara Mills.

Wright describes The Other Side of Hate as “a dance journey toward healing and unity. We've felt the weight of hate, but on the other side there is hope, there is healing, there is movement, and in that movement, there is a message... a message of healing and unity.”

Tickets

Tickets are $25 for general admission and $20 for seniors, students, and Just the Place faculty. They are available at dance2025.eventbrite.com.

For more information on programs at Just the Place, visit www.justtheplace.org.