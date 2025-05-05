THE NANCE Opens At Elmwood Playhouse This Month

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Elmwood Playhouse in Nyack will present The Nance, written by Douglas Carter Beane, opening May 16 and running through June 7. This production incorporates music and comedy in a story that sheds light on the lives of comedic burlesque performers during the final days of vaudeville.

Directed at Elmwood by Alan Demovsky, the cast includes Chad Paul Hudson (Union City, NJ), Aaron Newcome(Norwalk, CT), Andrew Lionetti (Westwood, NJ), Tiffany M. Card (New York City), Sam Snyder (New City, NY), Candace Lynn Matthews (Bronx, NY), Liam Thomas (Nyack, NY), Janet Fenton (Nyack, NY).

The Nance opens May 16 and closes June 7, with performances on Fridays and Saturdays at 8 pm and Sundays at 2 pm, and a captioned performance on Thursday June 5 at 8 pm.

Throughout the run of the show, Elmwood's lobby gallery exhibits the work of the artists of Nyack Art Collective, with a pre-show gallery reception starting at 6:30 pm on opening night Friday, May 16, to meet the artists and enjoy complimentary wine and cheese from local gourmet shop, Scott and Joe.

Tickets are $30, discounted to $27 for seniors, students, and service members. Visit elmwoodplayhouse.com or call the Elmwood Playhouse box office at (845) 353-1313.

