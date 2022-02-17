Sondheim Musical Revue Comes To Westchester

New Rochelle, New York - Tickets are on sale for Limelight Theatre Company's live performances of Stephen Sondheim's musical revue MARRY ME A LITTLE In Concert, featuring the professional vocal prowess of Joshua Shea Coates and Sarah Milnamow at the Ossie Davis Theater in New Rochelle on February 27th at 3PM & 7PM.

Written by Stephen Sondheim - the undisputed master of the contemporary Broadway musical - this musical revue is directed by Westchester's own Stephanie Scuderi, with music direction by NYC music director and accomplished pianist T.C. Kincer. Featuring incredible professional talent, Limelight Theatre Company is thrilled to bring this Sunday concert special to the residents of Westchester County.

MARRY ME A LITTLE In Concert is a charming and bittersweet musical revue about two urban and single strangers who share a Saturday night of sweet fantasies and deep yearning while never leaving the confines of their solitary apartments, and never knowing that they're just a floor away from each other and the end of their lonely dreams. Together, they breathe new theatrical life and meaning into a collection of trunk songs that were culled from the final productions of Sondheim's Anyone Can Whistle, Follies, Company, A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum and A Little Night Music. The concert is a sweet treat for Sondheim and Broadway fans alike. This concert production is made possible with funds from the Statewide Community Regrants Program, a regrant program of the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of the Office of the Governor and the New York State Legislature and administered by ArtsWestchester.