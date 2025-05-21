 tracking pixel
Rehearsed Reading For New Show 'Brainstorm' At Beacon Performing Arts Centre

The event will take place at 5pm on May 26.

By: May. 21, 2025
Rehearsed Reading For New Show 'Brainstorm' At Beacon Performing Arts Centre Image
Get ready to laugh, reflect, and feel deeply with Brainstorm, a one man show staring Elihu Ngbodi unraveling the journey of a young Nigerian caught in the beautiful chaos of growing up.

Premiering for one night only at the Beacon Performing Arts Centre, this coming-of-age tale promises to leave audiences stirred and inspired.

Told through a vibrant mix of humor, heart, and unflinching honesty, Brainstorm follows a young protagonist as he stumbles through friendships, fumbles with family expectations, and ultimately confronts the biggest puzzle of all: himself. Each misstep becomes a lesson, each awkward moment a step closer to self-discovery.

