Rehearsed Reading For New Show 'Brainstorm' At Beacon Performing Arts Centre

The event will take place at 5pm on May 26.
Get ready to laugh, reflect, and feel deeply with Brainstorm, a one man show staring Elihu Ngbodi unraveling the journey of a young Nigerian caught in the beautiful chaos of growing up.
Premiering for one night only at the Beacon Performing Arts Centre, this coming-of-age tale promises to leave audiences stirred and inspired.
Told through a vibrant mix of humor, heart, and unflinching honesty, Brainstorm follows a young protagonist as he stumbles through friendships, fumbles with family expectations, and ultimately confronts the biggest puzzle of all: himself. Each misstep becomes a lesson, each awkward moment a step closer to self-discovery.
