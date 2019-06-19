Neil LaBute to Read his New Play COMFORT at Denizen Theater

Jun. 19, 2019  

Acclaimed and controversial playwright Neil LaBute will be present and answer questions after a reading of his new play Comfort on Tuesday, June 18, at Denizen Theatre in New Paltz, at 8 p.m. The special engagement is a one-night-only event.


Comfort has not been produced nor shared with the public and will be read at the DENIZEN Theatre for the very first time as part of the writer's workshop process.

Neil LaBute has been working with two professional actors for two days that will culminate in a public reading followed by a question and answer with the playwright.

Comfort explores the complex relationship between Iris and Cal, a mature mother and her grown son, as they navigate old wounds and miscommunication between the primordial bond of mother and son.

Tickets are $15 for adults, with a special student price of $5. For more information, visit DenizenTheatre.com.

Mr. LaBute is a prolific dramatist with a trenchant voice who writes for stage, film, and TV. Among his best known works for stage and screen are the award-winning feature film In the Company of Men, The Wicker Man, Nurse Betty, Reasons to Be Pretty, and The Shape of Things.

He created the TV series Van Helsing and has directed episodes of Billions and Hell on Wheels. He also acts.

He was named in 2013 one of the winners of the American Academy of Arts and Letters Awards for Literature.



