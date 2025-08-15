Previews: TWO JUNES & NO JULY at Whippoorwill Theater

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Featuring homegrown actors and production staff from throughout Westchester, the new play Two Junes & No July by Susan Jennifer Polese is the first production in the county from State of Play Productions (stateofplaytheater.com), Westchester’s newest theater incubator for developing and producing original, full-length plays. Two Junes & No July will run Sept 4-7 at Whippoorwill Hall, part of North Castle Library, 19 Whippoorwill Road East, Armonk, N.Y. 10504. (See synopsis, showtimes and ticket information below.)



Though based in Westchester, presenting its work within the county is a first for State of Play Productions, which has spent the past 10 years honing its craft by helping playwrights bring their work to stages in New York City.



“We are excited to bring this process closer to home here in the Hudson Valley,” says State of Play Artistic Director Michelle Concha, an Ossining resident. “We couldn’t be happier to be in Armonk at the Whippoorwill Theater the first weekend in September.”



Says the author, award-winning playwright Susan Jennifer Polese, of North Salem, "The play was developed with State of Play Productions both in Manhattan and Westchester. We are so happy to see it come to life right here in Westchester, using amazing local talent."

Cast of Two Junes & No July

Edie Roth (as Angela “Angie” Bernardi) - Greenwich, Conn.

Robert Dumont (as Francis “Frank” Bernardi) - White Plains, N.Y.

Laura Shoop (as Maybelline “Maybe” Turner) - Briarcliff Manor, N.Y.

Jordan Kaplan (as Dr. Norman) - Croton-on-Hudson, N.Y.

Brian Dallas Field (as Halston Turner) - Brewster, N.Y.

Lina Sarrello (as Cummare) - Harlem, N.Y.



Production Team of Two Junes & No July

Written by Susan Jennifer Polese (North Salem, N.Y.)

Directed by Michelle Concha (Ossining, N.Y.)

Stage Manager - Nora Matz (Garrison, N.Y.)

Set Design - Laura Valenti (Brooklyn, N.Y.)

Costume and Props Design - Sara Jay Halliday (Stormville, N.Y.)

Lighting and Sound Design - Dan Scherer (Bedford Hills, N.Y.)



Performance Schedule and Ticket Prices of Two Junes & No July

Thursday, Sept 4 @ 7:30 p.m. (Preview) $25

Friday, Sept 5 @ 7:30 p.m. (Opening Night Reception) $40

Saturday, Sept 6 @ 7:30 p.m., $35

Sunday, Sept 7 @ 3 p.m., $35



Running time: 90 mins with no intermission

Recommended for Ages 13+



Three Ways to Purchase Tickets for Two Junes & No July

1. Ticket page https://twojunesandnojuly.eventbrite.com

2. At North Castle Library on Aug 29 & 30th during library hours.

3. At door the day of the show

Synopsis of Two Junes & No July

In the summer of 1951, the Korean War was raging. Bronx newlyweds Frank and Angie have relocated to Augusta, Georgia, where newly drafted GI Frank has been assigned to a nearby army base for training before being sent overseas.

The first-generation Italian American couple find themselves in what might as well be a foreign land for all the culture shock they encounter. They are boarding with an eccentric woman and her volatile husband, members of an esteemed, if mysterious, Southern military family.



In a country on the brink of women's liberation and a civil rights breakthrough, Angie is pulled into a dangerous world where morals are questioned, and secrecy is a must. This power packed 90-minute production brings you into the transformative world of Two Junes & No July, in which friendship, loyalty and new beginnings rule the day – and rule the play.