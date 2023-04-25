Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Music Conservatory To Honor Music Legend, Broadway Icon, Reality Star Great And More At Annual Gala

The event will be held on Monday, June 26, 2023 at Brae Burn Country Club in Purchase, NY.

Apr. 25, 2023 
The Music Conservatory of Westchester, a non-profit community music school in White Plains, NY, will honor a music legend, Broadway icon, reality star great, and landmark theatre at its fundraiser- the 22nd Annual Golf & Tennis Classic and Gala.

The event will be held on Monday, June 26, 2023 at Brae Burn Country Club in Purchase, NY. This year, the Conservatory will honor multiple-Grammy Award winner Roberta Flack with the organization's Lifetime Achievement Award, and Tony Award Winner Andre De Shields (Hades town) with their Distinguished Achievement in the Arts honor.

Additionally, Emmy Award Winner Carson Kressley (Queer Eye for the Straight Guy, RuPaul's Drag Race) will receive the Conservatory's Visionary Award, while Port Chester's landmark Capitol Theatre will receive the organization's first Community Legacy Award for its rooted contributions to Westchester County and beyond.

In addition to the honorees this year, Tony Award nominee Christopher Sieber (Spamalot, Shrek) will emcee the event and Broadway's Nikki Renee Daniels (Company, The Book of Mormon) will perform. The event traditionally features a day of golf and tennis followed by a cocktail reception overlooking the Brae Burn greens with an exclusive silent auction followed by an awards dinner featuring live Broadway performances.

Proceeds from this year's event will support the school's Music Therapy Program serving children and adults with disabilities, Healing Our Hero's Veterans Program serving U.S. military veterans dealing with combat-related injuries, and their Scholarship Program providing students the opportunity to receive a quality music education regardless of financial circumstances. V.P. of Development Aishling Quinn: "The Music Conservatory's Annual Fundraiser is an incredible day and evening to celebrate the school's mission of providing the extraordinary benefits of music to all!"

To purchase tickets for the event visit www.MCWevents.org. The music school's online auction is currently online at www.Biddingforgood.com/ConservatoryAuction.




