Hudson Classical Theater Company Announces 21st Summer Season

Hudson Classical Theater Company is bringing three exciting productions to Riverside Park this summer.

They start off with a bang with the comedic adventures of The Complete Works of Williams Shakespeare (abridged), written by Adam Long, Daniel Singer, and Jess Winfield, directed by Susane Lee. This audience pleaser performs all Shakespeare's 37 plays, in 97 minutes, with only three actors. Watch as costumes, wigs, and hats get changed at a dizzying pace!

Their second show takes a more serious tone with Coriolanus, a Shakespeare drama that's rarely produced. When his pride and rage get the best of him, Coriolanus is banished. He re-unites with his old enemy, and together, they plan his revenge on Rome.

They end the summer season with a lush production of Twelfth Night, a story about a young woman who is shipwrecked in a strange land and must disguise herself as a man to survive. It's a story of loss, identity, and finally, love hard won. There's also music and singing! Nicholas Martin-Smith directs the July and August Shakespeare productions of the season.

“As we embarked on our 21st season, we really explored what our audiences would enjoy – and what we'd love to really immerse ourselves with. We produced The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (abridged) in 2013 and our audiences have been asking for it since We figured, after eleven years, it's time to bring it back!” said Executive Artistic Director, Susane Lee, who has directed this production, both indoor and outdoors, and relishes a new take on it every time.

“Coriolanus is very rarely done and for good reason -- it's not without its challenges.” Nicholas Martin-Smith, Associate Artistic Director, continues, “This is the first time I've directed it and it took me awhile of poring over the text to find the ‘hook,' but when I did, it all fell into place. It's an electrifying show.”

Ms. Lee said, “We always produce one show a summer with a lot of stage violence and blood. It's one of our trademarks, part of our brand.” Mr. Martin-Smith added, “The last two summers, with Macbeth and Margaret: Shakespeare's Warrior Queen, we stayed true to the period with broadswords, and other weapons of that time period. In setting Coriolanus in the present day our weapons will be guns, daggers, and found objects." “We're excited to create a show that's accessible to our audiences with a play that many aren't familiar with,” said Ms. Lee.

“For our last show of the season, we wanted to go lighter and Twelfth Night is perfect for that!” Ms. Lee added, “We recently watched “LaLa Land” and I shouted, that's what I want for Twelfth Night! All those bright, happy colors, the beautiful music, the pulling on the heart! Let's end the summer on a romantic, happy note!”

Performances:

The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (abridged), (May 30-June 23)

Coriolanus, by Wm. Shakespeare (June 27-July21)

Twelfth Night, by Wm. Shakespeare July 25-Aug 18)

All shows are Thursdays to Sundays at 6:30pm.

No Reservations: Just show up by 6:15pm for a good seat! They provide cushions.

No tickets in advance, but they do pass a basket after the show so audiences can “Pay What You Can.” Audience donations help pay for artists stipends and production costs.

Hudson Classical Theater Company is a nonprofit theater company that the New York Times recommended for its “intimate Shakespeare performances.” Hudson Classical Theater Company received a Proclamation from the City of New York for “strengthening our community with vibrant, relevant, and engaging outdoor theater for all.” The company has been nominated for six New York Innovative Theater Awards, including for best revival, costumes, and acting.

Partnering with Riverside Parks and Riverside Parks Conservancy, HCTC is proud to be a part of their “Summer on the Hudson” programming.

For more information, go to their website at www.hudsonclassicaltheatercompany.org.

