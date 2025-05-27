Hoff-Barthelson Music School Youth Orchestras Present Finale Concert Featuring Rising Stars and Eclectic Repertoire

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Hoff-Barthelson Music School's renowned Youth Orchestras will take center stage for their Finale Concert on Saturday, June 7, 2025, at 7:00 pm at Scarsdale Middle School, located at 134 Mamaroneck Road, Scarsdale, NY.

The concert, under the leadership of Dr. Leandro Gazineo, Director of Orchestral Programs, and Robert Schwartz, conductor of the Young People's Symphonette and Chamber Orchestra, will showcase a rich tapestry of orchestral music and celebrate the talent and dedication of the School's young musicians.

This special evening will also feature performances by the winners of the First Annual Hoff-Barthelson Concerto Competition: cellist Luke Padovano and violist Eliza Watkins.

The Festival Orchestra, conducted by Dr. Gazineo, will present a compelling and varied program including:

Beethoven's Overture to "The Creatures of Prometheus", Op. 43 – a dynamic introduction to the only ballet composed by the great master;

Kabalevsky's Cello Concerto No. 1 in G minor (1st movement), featuring Luke Padovano – a lyrical and spirited work composed with young virtuosos in mind;

Bruch's Romanze for Viola and Orchestra, featuring Eliza Watkins – a lush Romantic miniature that showcases the viola's expressive voice;

Dvořák's Slavonic Dance in E minor, Op. 72, No. 2 – imbued with the rhythms and charm of Czech folk traditions;

Ravel's Pavane pour une infante défunte – a graceful and haunting tribute to a bygone era;

Márquez's Danzón No. 2 – a rhythmic, colorful, and electrifying celebration of Latin dance.

The Young People's Symphonette and Chamber Orchestra, conducted by Robert Schwartz, will open the program with a vibrant selection of works designed to delight and engage. Highlights include Rimsky-Korsakov's festive Dance of the Tumblers, Karl Jenkins's cinematic Palladio, and the energetic Voyager by Soon Hee Newbold.

Reflecting on the upcoming performance, Dr. Gazineo shared, “This concert is more than a culmination of a year's work—it is a celebration of each student's musical growth, perseverance, and creativity. I am continually inspired by their passion and commitment.”

Admission is free for HBMS students, with a suggested donation of $20 for all others. For more information, visit www.hbms.org or call 914-723-1169.

