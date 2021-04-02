Denizen Theatre Announces New Play Commission By Drew Larimore

Drew Larimore's recent play SMITHTOWN starring Michael Urie, Constance Shulman, Ann Harada and Colby Lewis just completed its successful streaming run in March 2021.

Apr. 2, 2021  

The DENIZEN Theatre has announced a new play commission by playwright Drew Larimore.

Drew Larimore's recent play SMITHTOWN starring Michael Urie, Constance Shulman, Ann Harada and Colby Lewis just completed its successful streaming run in March 2021. Acknowledged around the country by The New Yorker, Theater Mania, The New York Times, LEO Weekly as well as Today in New York among others, the play focuses on a small-town tragedy spurred by technological mishaps where four characters struggle over their shared guilt and responsibility. San Francisco's Theatrius praised the play in saying, "Drew Larimore masterfully exposes perils of social media."

Larimore has a working relationship with the DENIZEN that goes back to a workshop of his play THE CANNIBALS OF MCGOWER COUNTY in 2019. With the support and guidance of the DENIZEN team, he rewrote the full-length play over the course of a week and presented it to a small audience.

"I absolutely love the DENIZEN and their audience seem hungry for dynamic new work," he said. "I've been wanting to return to work on a larger project for some time. The two-character play I've been commissioned to write is about a gay couple who move upstate in an attempt to start over. It delves into universal issues that resonate with folks all over. I can't wait to dive in."

DENIZEN Theatre is a 501(c)(3) non-profit arts organization. The DENIZEN, which opened their doors in 2018, focuses on producing new work and supporting emerging playwrights with powerful themes. Throughout the pandemic, the DENIZEN has creatively adapted to remain engaged with the Hudson Valley community.

Founder and producing artistic director, Harry Lipstein, states: "We are proud to be able to promote important new work by talented artists, especially as we ease out of this current crisis. These are relevant issues worthy of discussion."

Larimore writes, "in a time when theatres aren't giving many commissions, I feel deeply honored by this opportunity. I look forward to developing it with the DENIZEN this summer and presenting a safe reading for the community."


