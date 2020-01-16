Winners Announced For 2019 BroadwayWorld Rhode Island Awards
Following a record number of nominations and votes, winners have been announced for the 2019 BroadwayWorld Rhode Island Awards, brought to you by TodayTix!! The nominees were set, audiences voted, and now we get to recognize local theatres and performers for their outstanding achievement!
Regional productions, touring shows, and more were all included, honoring productions which opened between October 1, 2018 through September 30, 2019.
Theatres and individual winners can download digital certificates for use on social media, website, and print HERE.
This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!
Best Actor (Musical), Lead - Professional
Clay Roberts - NEWSIES - Theatre by the Sea
Best Actor (Musical), Lead - Semi-Professional
Jonah King - HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL - Academy Players of Rhode Island
Best Actor (Musical), Supporting - Professional
Stephen Thorne - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Trinity Repertory Company
Best Actor (Musical), Supporting - Semi-Professional
Marc Cesana - IMAGINARY - Academy Players of Rhode Island
Best Actor (Play), Lead - Professional
Scott Aiello - THE PRINCE OF PROVIDENCE - Trinity Repertory Company
Best Actor (Play), Lead - Semi-Professional
Teddy Lytle - ONE FLEW OVER THE CUCKOOS NEST - Spectrum Theater Ensemble
Best Actor (Play), Supporting - Professional
Stephen Berenson - MACBETH - Trinity Repertory Company
Best Actor (Play), Supporting - Semi-Professional
Kevin Broccoli - DADA WOOF PAPA HOT - Epic Theatre Company
Best Actress (Musical), Lead - Professional
Rachael Warren - FUN HOME - Wilbury Theatre Group
Best Actress (Musical), Lead - Semi-Professional
Sophia Ross - HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL - Academy Players of Rhode Island
Best Actress (Musical), Supporting - Professional
Rachael Warren - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Trinity Repertory Company
Best Actress (Musical), Supporting - Semi-Professional
Ashley Lopes - GREASE - Stadium Theatre
Best Actress (Play), Lead - Professional
Rebecca Gibel - PRIDE AND PREJUDICE - Trinity Repertory Company
Best Actress (Play), Lead - Semi-Professional
Madison Weinhoffer - ONE FLEW OVER THE CUCKOOS NEST - Spectrum Theatre Ensemble
Best Actress (Play), Supporting - Professional
Janice Duclos - MACBETH - Trinity Repertory Company
Best Actress (Play), Supporting - Semi-Professional
Karen Gail Kessler - ALMOST, MAINE - The Community Players
Best Choreography - Professional
Charlie Sutton - NEWSIES - Theatre by the Sea
Best Choreography - Semi-Professional
Julia Gillis - GODSPELL - Academy Players of Rhode Island
Best Costumes - Professional
Bottari and Case - NEWSIES - Theatre by the Sea
Best Costumes - Semi-Professional
Johnny Cagno - SHREK: THE MUSICAL - Johnston Dance and Performing Arts
Best Director (Musical) - Professional
Tyler Dobrowsky - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Trinity Repertory Company
Best Director (Musical) - Semi-Professional
Justina Paolucci - IMAGINARY - Academy Players of Rhode Island
Best Director (Play) - Professional
Joe Wilson Jr. & Jude Sandy - BLACK ODYSSEY - Trinity Repertory Company
Best Director (Play) - Semi-Professional
Clay Martin - ONE FLEW OVER THE CUCKOOS NEST - Spectrum Theater Ensemble
Best Ensemble Cast (Musical) - Professional
NEWSIES - Theatre by the Sea
Best Ensemble Cast (Musical) - Semi-Professional
SHREK: THE MUSICAL - Johnston Dance and Performing Arts
Best Ensemble Cast (Play) - Professional
THE PRINCE OF PROVIDENCE - Trinity Repertory Company
Best Ensemble Cast (Play) - Semi-Professional
ONE FLEW OVER THE CUCKOOS NEST - Spectrum Theatre Ensemble
Best Lighting Design - Professional
Dan Scully - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Trinity Repertory Company
Best Lighting Design - Semi-Professional
Matt Eisemann & Adam Ramsey - SHREK: THE MUSICAL - Johnston Dance and Performing Arts
Best Musical - Professional
NEWSIES - Theatre by the Sea
Best Musical - Semi-Professional
SHREK: THE MUSICAL - Johnston Dance and Performing Arts
Best Play - Professional
THE PRINCE OF PROVIDENCE - Trinity Repertory Company
Best Play - Semi-Professional
ONE FLEW OVER THE CUCKOO'S NEST - Spectrum Theatre Ensemble
Best Sound Design - Professional
Danny Erdberg - NEWSIES - Theatre by the Sea
Best Sound Design - Semi-Professional
Christine Fox/Ted Clement - DADA WOOF PAPA HOT - Epic Theatre Company
Best Stage Design - Professional
Kyle Dixon - NEWSIES - Theatre by the Sea
Best Stage Design - Semi-Professional
Johnny Cagno & Donna Cordeau-Tellier - SHREK: THE MUSICAL - Johnston Dance and Performing Arts
TodayTix has joined forces with BroadwayWorld to offer more access to the best theatre in your city. By gathering the best prices into one place in TodayTix Ticket Central, sharing exclusive TodayTix Lottery and Rush programs, and providing insider tips on how to score the best prices on trending shows, planning your next night out is now easier than ever. Download the app or visit TodayTix.com to get started.
Get Notified About The Next Round of Nominations & Voting!
Sign Up For Email Alerts!
Get Notified About The Next Round of Nominations & Voting!
Sign Up For Email Alerts!