Winners Announced For 2019 BroadwayWorld Rhode Island Awards

Winners Announced For 2019 BroadwayWorld Rhode Island AwardsFollowing a record number of nominations and votes, winners have been announced for the 2019 BroadwayWorld Rhode Island Awards, brought to you by TodayTix!! The nominees were set, audiences voted, and now we get to recognize local theatres and performers for their outstanding achievement!

Regional productions, touring shows, and more were all included, honoring productions which opened between October 1, 2018 through September 30, 2019.

Best Actor (Musical), Lead - Professional
Clay Roberts - NEWSIES - Theatre by the Sea

Best Actor (Musical), Lead - Semi-Professional
Jonah King - HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL - Academy Players of Rhode Island

Best Actor (Musical), Supporting - Professional
Stephen Thorne - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Trinity Repertory Company

Best Actor (Musical), Supporting - Semi-Professional
Marc Cesana - IMAGINARY - Academy Players of Rhode Island

Best Actor (Play), Lead - Professional
Scott Aiello - THE PRINCE OF PROVIDENCE - Trinity Repertory Company

Best Actor (Play), Lead - Semi-Professional
Teddy Lytle - ONE FLEW OVER THE CUCKOOS NEST - Spectrum Theater Ensemble

Best Actor (Play), Supporting - Professional
Stephen Berenson - MACBETH - Trinity Repertory Company

Best Actor (Play), Supporting - Semi-Professional
Kevin Broccoli - DADA WOOF PAPA HOT - Epic Theatre Company

Best Actress (Musical), Lead - Professional
Rachael Warren - FUN HOME - Wilbury Theatre Group

Best Actress (Musical), Lead - Semi-Professional
Sophia Ross - HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL - Academy Players of Rhode Island

Best Actress (Musical), Supporting - Professional
Rachael Warren - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Trinity Repertory Company

Best Actress (Musical), Supporting - Semi-Professional
Ashley Lopes - GREASE - Stadium Theatre

Best Actress (Play), Lead - Professional
Rebecca Gibel - PRIDE AND PREJUDICE - Trinity Repertory Company

Best Actress (Play), Lead - Semi-Professional
Madison Weinhoffer - ONE FLEW OVER THE CUCKOOS NEST - Spectrum Theatre Ensemble

Best Actress (Play), Supporting - Professional
Janice Duclos - MACBETH - Trinity Repertory Company

Best Actress (Play), Supporting - Semi-Professional
Karen Gail Kessler - ALMOST, MAINE - The Community Players

Best Choreography - Professional
Charlie Sutton - NEWSIES - Theatre by the Sea

Best Choreography - Semi-Professional
Julia Gillis - GODSPELL - Academy Players of Rhode Island

Best Costumes - Professional
Bottari and Case - NEWSIES - Theatre by the Sea

Best Costumes - Semi-Professional
Johnny Cagno - SHREK: THE MUSICAL - Johnston Dance and Performing Arts

Best Director (Musical) - Professional
Tyler Dobrowsky - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Trinity Repertory Company

Best Director (Musical) - Semi-Professional
Justina Paolucci - IMAGINARY - Academy Players of Rhode Island

Best Director (Play) - Professional
Joe Wilson Jr. & Jude Sandy - BLACK ODYSSEY - Trinity Repertory Company

Best Director (Play) - Semi-Professional
Clay Martin - ONE FLEW OVER THE CUCKOOS NEST - Spectrum Theater Ensemble

Best Ensemble Cast (Musical) - Professional
NEWSIES - Theatre by the Sea

Best Ensemble Cast (Musical) - Semi-Professional
SHREK: THE MUSICAL - Johnston Dance and Performing Arts

Best Ensemble Cast (Play) - Professional
THE PRINCE OF PROVIDENCE - Trinity Repertory Company

Best Ensemble Cast (Play) - Semi-Professional
ONE FLEW OVER THE CUCKOOS NEST - Spectrum Theatre Ensemble

Best Lighting Design - Professional
Dan Scully - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Trinity Repertory Company

Best Lighting Design - Semi-Professional
Matt Eisemann & Adam Ramsey - SHREK: THE MUSICAL - Johnston Dance and Performing Arts

Best Musical - Professional
NEWSIES - Theatre by the Sea

Best Musical - Semi-Professional
SHREK: THE MUSICAL - Johnston Dance and Performing Arts

Best Play - Professional
THE PRINCE OF PROVIDENCE - Trinity Repertory Company

Best Play - Semi-Professional
ONE FLEW OVER THE CUCKOO'S NEST - Spectrum Theatre Ensemble

Best Sound Design - Professional
Danny Erdberg - NEWSIES - Theatre by the Sea

Best Sound Design - Semi-Professional
Christine Fox/Ted Clement - DADA WOOF PAPA HOT - Epic Theatre Company

Best Stage Design - Professional
Kyle Dixon - NEWSIES - Theatre by the Sea

Best Stage Design - Semi-Professional
Johnny Cagno & Donna Cordeau-Tellier - SHREK: THE MUSICAL - Johnston Dance and Performing Arts

