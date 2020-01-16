Winners Announced For 2019 BroadwayWorld Rhode Island Awards

Following a record number of nominations and votes, winners have been announced for the 2019 BroadwayWorld Rhode Island Awards, brought to you by TodayTix!! The nominees were set, audiences voted, and now we get to recognize local theatres and performers for their outstanding achievement!

Regional productions, touring shows, and more were all included, honoring productions which opened between October 1, 2018 through September 30, 2019.

Theatres and individual winners can download digital certificates for use on social media, website, and print HERE.

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

Best Actor (Musical), Lead - Professional

Clay Roberts - NEWSIES - Theatre by the Sea

Best Actor (Musical), Lead - Semi-Professional

Jonah King - HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL - Academy Players of Rhode Island

Best Actor (Musical), Supporting - Professional

Stephen Thorne - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Trinity Repertory Company

Best Actor (Musical), Supporting - Semi-Professional

Marc Cesana - IMAGINARY - Academy Players of Rhode Island

Best Actor (Play), Lead - Professional

Scott Aiello - THE PRINCE OF PROVIDENCE - Trinity Repertory Company

Best Actor (Play), Lead - Semi-Professional

Teddy Lytle - ONE FLEW OVER THE CUCKOOS NEST - Spectrum Theater Ensemble

Best Actor (Play), Supporting - Professional

Stephen Berenson - MACBETH - Trinity Repertory Company

Best Actor (Play), Supporting - Semi-Professional

Kevin Broccoli - DADA WOOF PAPA HOT - Epic Theatre Company

Best Actress (Musical), Lead - Professional

Rachael Warren - FUN HOME - Wilbury Theatre Group

Best Actress (Musical), Lead - Semi-Professional

Sophia Ross - HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL - Academy Players of Rhode Island

Best Actress (Musical), Supporting - Professional

Rachael Warren - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Trinity Repertory Company

Best Actress (Musical), Supporting - Semi-Professional

Ashley Lopes - GREASE - Stadium Theatre

Best Actress (Play), Lead - Professional

Rebecca Gibel - PRIDE AND PREJUDICE - Trinity Repertory Company

Best Actress (Play), Lead - Semi-Professional

Madison Weinhoffer - ONE FLEW OVER THE CUCKOOS NEST - Spectrum Theatre Ensemble

Best Actress (Play), Supporting - Professional

Janice Duclos - MACBETH - Trinity Repertory Company

Best Actress (Play), Supporting - Semi-Professional

Karen Gail Kessler - ALMOST, MAINE - The Community Players

Best Choreography - Professional

Charlie Sutton - NEWSIES - Theatre by the Sea

Best Choreography - Semi-Professional

Julia Gillis - GODSPELL - Academy Players of Rhode Island

Best Costumes - Professional

Bottari and Case - NEWSIES - Theatre by the Sea

Best Costumes - Semi-Professional

Johnny Cagno - SHREK: THE MUSICAL - Johnston Dance and Performing Arts

Best Director (Musical) - Professional

Tyler Dobrowsky - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Trinity Repertory Company

Best Director (Musical) - Semi-Professional

Justina Paolucci - IMAGINARY - Academy Players of Rhode Island

Best Director (Play) - Professional

Joe Wilson Jr. & Jude Sandy - BLACK ODYSSEY - Trinity Repertory Company

Best Director (Play) - Semi-Professional

Clay Martin - ONE FLEW OVER THE CUCKOOS NEST - Spectrum Theater Ensemble

Best Ensemble Cast (Musical) - Professional

NEWSIES - Theatre by the Sea

Best Ensemble Cast (Musical) - Semi-Professional

SHREK: THE MUSICAL - Johnston Dance and Performing Arts

Best Ensemble Cast (Play) - Professional

THE PRINCE OF PROVIDENCE - Trinity Repertory Company

Best Ensemble Cast (Play) - Semi-Professional

ONE FLEW OVER THE CUCKOOS NEST - Spectrum Theatre Ensemble

Best Lighting Design - Professional

Dan Scully - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Trinity Repertory Company

Best Lighting Design - Semi-Professional

Matt Eisemann & Adam Ramsey - SHREK: THE MUSICAL - Johnston Dance and Performing Arts

Best Musical - Professional

NEWSIES - Theatre by the Sea

Best Musical - Semi-Professional

SHREK: THE MUSICAL - Johnston Dance and Performing Arts

Best Play - Professional

THE PRINCE OF PROVIDENCE - Trinity Repertory Company

Best Play - Semi-Professional

ONE FLEW OVER THE CUCKOO'S NEST - Spectrum Theatre Ensemble

Best Sound Design - Professional

Danny Erdberg - NEWSIES - Theatre by the Sea

Best Sound Design - Semi-Professional

Christine Fox/Ted Clement - DADA WOOF PAPA HOT - Epic Theatre Company

Best Stage Design - Professional

Kyle Dixon - NEWSIES - Theatre by the Sea

Best Stage Design - Semi-Professional

Johnny Cagno & Donna Cordeau-Tellier - SHREK: THE MUSICAL - Johnston Dance and Performing Arts

