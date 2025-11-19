Review: THE STATE OF FLORIDA VERSUS MIKE DIANA at Daydream Theatre Company

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Daydream Theatre Company presents “The State of Florida Versus Mike Diana,” a compelling, informative, amusing portrait of an artist and his scrutinized work that examines hot button issues like freedom of expression, censorship, and the First Amendment.

Written and directed by the talented, multi-hyphenate Lenny Schwartz, Mike Diana (Bailey Duarte) is the creator of ‘Boiled Angel,’ an underground comic book that depicted violent imagery and contained explicit sexual content. Diana was inspired by the abhorrent behavior reported from news and media outlets and believed he was simply illustrating an exaggerated, brutally honest reflection of the world as he sees it.

When a copy of an issue makes it way to the authorities of Pinellas County, Florida, Diana is put on trial and sentenced to three years probation—the first person to receive a criminal conviction for obscenity in the United States. Although his conviction was never overturned, he was eventually removed from probation, while his work continues to be published and displayed here in the U.S. and overseas.

The script dutifully recounts major milestones in the artist’s life, beginning in New York City as a child when he first started drawing, and provides a detailed timeline of events leading up to his court case—best described as unjust. Considering the heavy subject matter and Diana’s unfortunate predicament, there is no shortage of humor in the character exchanges, and the cast is colorful and entertaining.

As Diana’s mother, an endearing Gayle Furman demonstrates unconditional love and support, although she quietly advises her son to tone it down, unlike his father (an animated Bailey Goff), who appreciates but ultimately fails to understand Diana’s vision.

Jamie Lyn Bagley is equally delightful and disturbing as his Bible-thumping teacher determined to save his soul. As the suspicious police officer, a steely Geoff White amuses then enrages the audience when he entraps Diana by pretending to be a fan.

An impressive, unflinching Sibyl Weber plays the relentless prosecutor driven to take Diana down, Louis Stravato perfectly personifies unapologetic incompetence (and provides comic relief) as the judge, and Lionel Lafleur is charming and studious as the attorney who fails to convince him Diana has done nothing wrong.

Duarte shines as the especially likeable Diana, delivering an earnest, upstanding performance as the artist wise beyond his years who falls victim to “the moral majority” but is unwilling to compromise and ultimately prevails. His story is a model—and lesson—not just for creators but their admirers, as well.

Daydream Theatre Company’s “The State of Florida Versus Mike Diana” runs through November 22nd at Bell Street Chapel, located at 5 Bell Street in Providence. Click here for tickets and information.

