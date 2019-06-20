Wilbury Group Announces 6th Annual FRINGEPVD

The premiere Fringe Festival in New England,FRINGEPVD The Providence Fringe Festival® brings over 300 theatre, music, dance, and multimedia performing artists - traditional and non- traditional - to the Olneyville neighborhood of Providence, RI from July 22-27, 2019. Founded and presented by The Wilbury Theatre Group in collaboration with WaterFire Providence, and with support from the City of Providence Department of Arts, Culture, and Tourism, the National Endowment for the Arts, the Rhode Island Council for Humanities and a grant from the Rhode Island Foundation Community Fund, FRINGEPVD is modeled after the world-famous Edinburgh Fringe Festival.

"In 2014, we founded the Providence Fringe Festival with a handful of performers and community arts partners to celebrate the work of independent performance artists," saysFRINGEPVD Founder and Wilbury Artistic Director Josh Short. "Today FRINGEPVD is the largest festival of its kind in New England, involving artists from here and abroad, and fantastic community partners including: WaterFire Providence, the Steel Yard, Riffraff, Sprout CoWorking, Donigian Park, and Nicholson File Arts Studio," states Short. "In addition to performances by dozens of groundbreaking local and national artists this year, we are extremely pleased to add The Olneyville Expo to FRINGEPVD - a celebration of performance, history and culture in the neighborhood we call home."

FRINGEPVD kicks off with an opening night party and recognition of our artists, supporters, and the community on Monday, July 22nd at the Wilbury Theatre Group with beer, wine and complimentary offerings by FireWorks Catering, and featuring preview performances by local and national artists from the fringe, including Zoink Zulag and the Galactic Shag, The Scruffy Aristocrats, and more.

Regular performances will be held at FRINGEPVD venues Tuesday July 23rd - Saturday July 27th. The fifth annual Family Fringe! day of free family-friendly programming isSaturday, July 27th at Donigian Park with children's performances, bilingual games and workshops.

The inaugural production of The Olneyville Expo: A Celebration of Olneyville: Past, Present and Future, created by Darcie Dennigan, Jesse Hawley, and James Stanley, kicks off Thursday July 25 through Saturday July 27th. Produced by The Wilbury Theatre Group in collaboration with the City of Providence Dept. of Arts, Culture, and Tourism and held under a revival tent in Donigian Park, with a beer garden by Troop, the Expo features performances, talks, and demonstrations by members of the community, celebrating the history and culture of Olneyville. The Olneyville Expo is presented with support from the National Endowment for the Arts, the Rhode Island Council for the Humanities, and the Rhode Island Foundation Community Grant fund.

The 2019 Festival closes on Saturday, July 27 following a procession from The Olneyville Expo in Donigian Park along the Woonasquatucket River Greenway to a Closing Party & Artist Awards Ceremony at the WaterFire Arts Center, hosted by Law and Order Party's Matthew Lawrence and DJ Unkle Thirsty.

Visit fringepvd.org to view the current artist lineup, information on venues, special events, and much more. The final schedule of performances for the 2019 Festival will be announced on July 9th.





