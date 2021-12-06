Vote For The 2021 BroadwayWorld Rhode Island Awards; First Stats Announced!

Our readers set the nominees, and now voting is open for the 2021 BroadwayWorld Rhode Island Awards! The 2021 Regional Awards honor productions which had their first performance between October 1, 2020 through September 30, 2021. Check out the current standings below! Voting is now open through December 31st! Winners will be announced in January. Streaming productions are eligible this year in the categories designated as such. This year BroadwayWorld is also allowing audiences to vote on which theatres they are most excited to return to, and which productions they are most excited to see. Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve! The BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are the largest theatre audience awards, with over 100 cities worldwide participating. Who Will Win? Vote Before December 31st! Here are the current standings for Rhode Island: Best Direction Of A Play (Non-Professional)

Patricia Hawkridge - YEAR OF MAGICAL THINKING - The Players at Barker Playhouse 66%



WAR OF THE WORLDS

23%

TEA FOR THREE

8%

Kevin Thibault -- The Players at Barker PlayhouseJude Pescatello -- Granite Theatre

Best Direction Of A Stream (Non-Professional)

Keri Boisclair - ALMOST, MAINE 47%

Christin L. Goff - DANCING LESSONS - The Players at Barker Playhouse 18%

Rebecca Maxfield - DANGEROUS LIAISONS - Head Trick Theatre 15%



Best Editing Of A Stream (Non-Professional)

Mike Daniels - DANCING LESSONS - The Players at Barker Playhouse 50%

Jeff Church - MACBETH - Burbage Theatre Co 22%

Audrey Dubois - DANGEROUS LIAISONS - Head Trick Theatre 18%



Best Performer In A Musical (Non-Professional)

Tyler Rebello - TUCK EVERLASTING - Academy Players 60%

Donna Gorham - TUCK EVERLASTING - Academy Players 40%



Best Performer In A Musical (Professional)

Tiffani Barbour - MAMMA MIA! - Theatre By The Sea 43%

Merrill Peiffer - MAMMA MIA! - Theatre By The Sea 33%

Lexie Dorsett Sharp - MAMMA MIA! - Theatre By The Sea 24%



Best Performer In A Play (Non-Professional)

Carol Schlink - YEAR OF MAGICAL THINKING - The Players at Barker Playhouse 27%

Janette Talento-Ley - YEAR OF MAGICAL THINKING - The Players at Barker Playhouse 24%

MJ Daly - ANTONY AND CLEOPATRA - The RI Shakespeare Theatre 15%



Best Performer In A Streaming Play (Non-Professional)

Lisa King - ALMOST, MAINE 31%

Bill Bullard - ALMOST, MAINE 11%

John Sheppard - ALMOST, MAINE 10%



Best Performer In A Streaming Play (Professional)

Joe Wilson Jr - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Trinity Repertory Company 52%

Jamie Dufault - THE COMPLETE WORKS OF WILLIAM SHAKESPEARE (ABRIDGED) - Colonial Theatre 32%

Stephen Thorne - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Trinity Repertory Company 15%



Best Play (Non-Professional)

AN ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE - The Players at Barker Playhouse 69%

ANTONY AND CLEOPATRA - The RI Shakespeare Theatre 31%



Best Production Of The Year (In Person) (Non-Professional)

TUCK EVERLASTING - Academy Players 79%

ANTONY AND CLEOPATRA - The RI Shakespeare Theatre 21%



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

Dan Clement - DANCING LESSONS - The Players at Barker Playhouse 55%

Dan Clement - RED MAPLE - The Players at Barker Playhouse 27%

Chris Perrotti - ANTONY AND CLEOPATRA - The RI Shakespeare Theatre 18%



Best Streaming Play (Non-Professional)

ALMOST, MAINE 52%

DANCING LESSONS - The Players at Barker Playhouse 19%

MACBETH - Burbage Theatre Co 14%



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical (Professional)

Jesse Sharp - MAMMA MIA! - Theatre By The Sea 40%

Al Bundonis - MAMMA MIA! - Theatre By The Sea 29%

Sara Bartoszek - MAMMA MIA! - Theatre By The Sea 22%



Best Supporting Performer In A Play (Non-Professional)

Jeremiah Clapp - THE COMPLETE WORKS OF WILLIAM SHAKESPEARE - Colonial Theatre 26%

Geoff White - ANTONY AND CLEOPATRA - The RI Shakespeare Theatre 22%

Mark Carter - ANTONY AND CLEOPATRA - The RI Shakespeare Theatre 19%



Best Supporting Performer In A Streaming Play (Non-Professional)

Tobias Wilson - MACBETH - Burbage Theatre Co 41%

Pooja Usgaonkar - DANGEROUS LIAISONS - Head Trick Theatre 39%

Victor Neto - MACBETH - Burbage Theatre Co 20%

