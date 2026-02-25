THE PIPES ARE CALLING at PPAC Postponed

🎭 NEW! Rhode Island Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Rhode Island & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Due to the severity of the blizzard, the Providence Performing Arts Center (PPAC) has postponed their lunchtime Wonders of the Wurlitzer concert, THE PIPES ARE CALLING, originally scheduled for Wednesday, February 25, 2026 at noon. The concert will now take place on Thursday, April 2, 2026 at noon.

The fourth annual THE PIPES ARE CALLING features House Organist Peter Edwin Krasinski on PPAC's Wondrous Wurlitzer, joined by Kevin Doyle's Roscommon Soles (with National Endowment for the Arts National Heritage Fellow Kevin Doyle, All-Ireland Fiddler Sheila Falls, Bob Drouin, Joey Abarta, Joshua Kane and Maureen Doyle). Additional performers include the Kelly School of Dance, along with special guests Daryl Black Eagle Jamieson and the Eastern Medicine Singers, Amara Grant and Caroline Vitale.

This event is free and open to the public - no ticket required!

Wonders of the Wurlitzer Concerts are made possible in part by PPAC Annual Fund donors. Learn more about PPAC's rare and wondrous Wurlitzer at ppacri.org/wow