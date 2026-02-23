New York City Gay Men’s Chorus to Headline ACDA’s Bi-Annual Eastern Conference

The American Choral Directors Association will present the New York City Gay Men’s Chorus in Unmistakable Softness, the headline concert for ACDA’s Bi-Annual Eastern Conference at the Rhode Island Convention Center (1 Sabin Street) in Providence, RI.



This concert on Friday, February 27, 2026 will feature the NYCGMC’s repertoire that celebrates resilience, joy, and love within the LGBTQ singing community.

It also marks the first appearance of the NYCGMC at ACDA in over 40 years, when in 1984, the word “gay” was removed from the official name of the chorus in the program, sparking a two-year legal fight that forced the ACDA to reverse its policy prohibiting the use of “gay” or “lesbian” in the names of performing ensembles.



John J. At0rino commented, “This weekend, the New York City Gay Men’s Chorus will return to the American Choral Directors Association’s Eastern Conference as an invited headliner, marking its first appearance with the organization in more than 40 years. The invitation resolves a long-standing rift dating back to 1984, when the chorus was initially accepted through a blind submission process but was later told it could not perform under the name “gay” once its identity was revealed. Last season, Amanda Hanzlik, president of ACDA East, learned of the incident and moved to address it by inviting the chorus to headline the 2026 conference. For the chorus, the moment stands as a testament to resilience—and to the enduring power of collective song against erasure.”



The performance will include the premiere of “Never Go Away,” a new commission by multi- Grammy and Emmy Award winner Scott Hoying of Pentatonix, exploring how community can uplift and empower the individual. Hoying will also perform with the NYCGMC.