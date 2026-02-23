Providence Performing Arts Center Postpones STARDEW VALLEY: SYMPHONY OF SEASONS

🎭 NEW! Rhode Island Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Rhode Island & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Providence Performing Arts Center (PPAC) has announced that the February 24 performance of STARDEW VALLEY: SYMPHONY OF SEASONS has been postponed due to a blizzard. The concert will now take place on Friday, April 10, 2026, at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets for the February 24 performance will be honored for the April 10 concert. Current ticketholders who are able to attend the new date do not need to take any further action. Those unable to attend the rescheduled performance may contact the PPAC Box Office at box_office_questions@ppacri.org.

The PPAC Box Office is closed Monday, February 23, due to inclement weather. Patrons who purchased tickets through a third-party seller should contact their original point of purchase.

STARDEW VALLEY: SYMPHONY OF SEASONS is produced by SOHO Live, a Tokyo-based live music company specializing in concerts featuring soundtracks from popular media franchises. SOHO Live collaborates with game and anime companies, artists, and composers to present live concert productions internationally.

Stardew Valley was developed by Eric Barone (ConcernedApe) and released in 2016. The game has been translated into 12 languages and has sold more than 30 million copies across major platforms. Players inherit a farm in Stardew Valley and work to cultivate the land and build a new life.