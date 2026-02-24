INDOOR/OUTDOOR to be Presented at Little Theatre of Fall River in March

🎭 NEW! Rhode Island Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Rhode Island & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Little Theatre of Fall River, the birthplace of theatre on the South Coast, will present Indoor/Outdoor, a play by Kenny Finkle, opening on March 19th at Little Theatre's Firebarn.

Little Theatre of Fall River kicks off the second half of their 2025-2026 with Indoor/Outdoor by Kenny Finkle. Finkle is an accomplished playwright whose current Off-Broadway production stars Anthony Rapp. His charming play, Indoor/Outdoor, is a sentimental comedy about a cat named Samantha who believes she has found her true love when she is adopted by a man named Shuman. It explores their relationship as she navigates her life with him. This naturally leads to many comedic situations. Eventually, Samantha, like most heroes, is struck with wanderlust and searches for a more meaningful and exciting life. In the end, she realizes what real love really is - family. At its core, the play is an allegory for all relationships. It celebrates the joys and challenges we encounter within our own lives.

Indoor/Outdoor was developed and produced at the Hangar Theatre in 2004 which led to an Off-Broadway production at the Daryl Roth in 2005. In February of 2006, Kevin Moriarty directed a production at Trinity Repertory Theatre in Providence, RI. That is where director, Deborah Sadler, first saw the show. From that first viewing, Sadler knew she wanted to be a part of it. First, she wanted to perform the role of Matilda; then, she aspired to direct it. After waiting 20 years for the show to come to LTFR's stage, her hope has become a reality.

Sadler, who has adored cats her whole life, is excited to share this adorable and sentimental comedy about a cat, Samantha, and her owner who she thinks is her true love. Samantha begins to question her status when a sexy tomcat tempts her to live outdoors with him. A quirky cat therapist is added to the mix and only seems to make matters worse. Eventually, Samantha finds herself on a physical and emotional journey that leads her to discover what having a home and being loved really mean.

What should audiences expect? According to Sadler, the play is a "great winter escape and perfect opportunity to laugh at crazy characters and their relationships with each other. The "kitty cat" references are a hoot and the avant-garde set will amaze you." LTFR is proud to partner with Forever Paws Animal Shelter for this production. A portion of tickets sales for Thursday performances will be donated to Forever Paws who works diligently to rescue, rehabilitate, and rehome abused, abandoned, and stray cats and dogs.

The cast includes some familiar LTFR members as well as some newcomers. Brianne Allain stars as the naïve and endearing cat, Samantha. Zach Boulay portrays Shuman - Samantha's neurotic yet relatable owner, and Julia Curtin portrays Matilda, the kind and eccentric cat therapist. The leading cast is rounded out by Mike Thompson who makes his LTFR debut as the suave alley-cat, Oscar. The rest of the company includes Isabel Correa, Sarah Deston Gifford, Jennifer Karam Medeiros, Joan LaFontaine, and Kim Silvia-Pare who portray various roles throughout the show.

LTFR is committed to the enhancement of the community through the production of high-quality theatre. They continue this mission throughout the rest of LTFR's season with the musical, Pageant (July 9-19) and the comedy, Art (August 13-23). Three-show subscription packages are still available for purchase with a $10 savings from full-priced admission.