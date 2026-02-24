Wilbury Theatre Group to Stage Rhode Island Premiere of THE COMEUPPANCE

🎭 NEW! Rhode Island Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Rhode Island & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Wilbury Theatre Group has announced the cast and creative team of the Rhode Island premiere of The Comeuppance by Pulitzer Prize Award Winner Branden Jacobs-Jenkins, directed by Don Mays.

The cast features Teddy Lytle, Francesca Hansen DiBello, Jenna Lea Scot, Christine Treglia, and Rodney Witherspoon, with scenic design by Scott Osborne, sound design by Catherine Ashley, costume design by Dustin Thomas, lighting design by Andy Russ, stage management by Natalia Rosario, assistant stage management by Ollie Crowe, and assistant direction by Michael Yussef Greene.

The production runs March 26 - April 12, 2026. Tickets, available through the Wilbury Group's Access for All pay-what-you-can ticketing program ranging from $10 - $55, are now on sale at thewilburygroup.org.

When a group of former high school friends gathers on a suburban porch to pregame their twentieth reunion, the night begins with nervous jokes, familiar rituals, and the brittle comfort of shared memory. As alcohol and weed loosen tongues, the self-described "Multi-Ethnic Reject Group" slides quickly from nostalgia into confrontation, reckoning with who they were, who they've become, and what the last two decades of American life have done to them. Old hierarchies resurface, buried resentments break open, and the promise of the future they once imagined feels suddenly, and painfully, out of reach.

Branden Jacobs-Jenkins's new play is a darkly funny, sharply theatrical meditation on friendship, aging, and the inescapable pressure of history. Set in the uneasy aftermath of a pandemic and under the quiet shadow of mortality itself, the play blends realism with the surreal, asking what it means to grow up in a world shaped by crisis after crisis. By turns biting, tender, and unsettling, The Comeuppance captures a generation staring down middle age and the unsettling realization that time, memory, and consequence are coming for everyone.

"Branden Jacobs-Jenkins has an uncanny ability to capture the exact moment we're living in: the humor, the anxiety, and the quiet sense of dread humming underneath everyday conversations," said Wilbury Theatre Group Artistic Director Josh Short. "The Comeuppance is a play about friendship and memory, but it's also about what it means to come of age in an era shaped by isolation, and uncertainty. It's funny, unsettling, and deeply human, and it asks audiences to sit with the uncomfortable truth that time, history, and death are not abstract ideas. They are already in the room with us."

For more information and to buy tickets, visit www.thewilburygroup.org/the-comeuppance