Trinity Rep Cancels SWEAT and SWEENEY TODD

Trinity Rep has released the following statement regarding upcoming performance cancellations:

Based on the recommendations and policies of local and federal officials and our own commitment to the health and well-being of our community, Trinity Rep has made the difficult decision to cancel all performances of Sweat and Sweeney Todd, in addition to the previously announced cancellation of A Tale of Two Cities. Context and Conversation events for each of these shows and any other related special events are also cancelled.

In addition, all spring Education classes are cancelled or postponed.

At this point, YASI summer camp programs, the Pell Awards Gala on June 8, and Teatro en El Verano will go on as planned this summer.

For ticket holders of cancelled A Tale of Two Cities performances, the copyright holders and our union partners have generously agreed to allow us to share a digital archival recording of the production via a secure online platform for a limited time. These cancelled ticketholders will receive a separate email with instructions.

If you have tickets for one of the cancelled performances, please complete the form on our website to indicate how you would like the box office to handle your order, and they will process your request as soon as possible.

It is impossible to cancel weeks of performances without creating serious and lasting hardships for your Trinity Rep, staff, and artists. As a non-profit organization that relies heavily on your support, we hope you will consider donating your tickets back to Trinity Rep as a tax-deductible donation or refunding your tickets to a gift card for a future purchase, rather than asking for a refund. As we will be assisting a lot of patrons, we ask patrons to complete the online form or wait for a call from the box office staff.

As a non-profit organization that employs many staff members and artists living paycheck to paycheck and one that plans to be here for you and them when we all return to some sense of normalcy, we ask that you support your Trinity Rep in any way you can at this time, including with your patience and generous spirit. To read more about how you can support Trinity Rep during these uncertain times, click here.





