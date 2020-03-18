Trinity Rep Announces Cancellation Of Remainder Of 2019-20 Season

Trinity Repertory Company announces that based on the recommendations and policies of local and federal officials and their own commitment to the health and well-being of their community, Trinity Rep has made the difficult decision to cancel performances of their upcoming productions Sweat and Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street.

All performances of A Tale of Two Cities had been previously cancelled. Context & Conversation events co-sponsored with the Providence Public Library for each of these shows and any other related special events, are also cancelled. In addition, all spring education classes and events are cancelled or postponed. For more information please go to www.TrinityRep.com/publichealth.



At this point, Trinity Rep's Young Actors Summer Institute (YASI) summer camp programs, the 2020 Pell Awards Gala on June 8, 2020, and our summer 2020 Teatro en El Verano will go on as planned.



Ticket buyers are being contacted by the box office.

Trinity Repertory Company

Rhode Island's Tony Award-winning theater, Trinity Rep has created unparalleled professional theater for and with its community since its founding in 1963. Trinity Rep strives to facilitate human connection and has been a driving force behind the creativity that fuels and defines the region for more than 50 years.

Trinity Rep is committed to reinventing the public square and inspiring dialogue by creating emotionally-stimulating live productions that range from classical to contemporary and innovative education programs for all ages and abilities. Its annual production of A Christmas Carol has brought families together for more than four decades and made memories for over a million audience members. Teatro en El Verano tours free bilingual productions to outdoor locations around Rhode Island each summer.

Subscriptions are now on sale for the 2020-21 Season. For more information on our 2019-20 Season cancellations, call the box office at (401) 351-4242 or visit Trinity Rep's website at www.TrinityRep.com.





