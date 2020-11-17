Trinity Rep A CHRISTMAS CAROL Free Streaming Begins December 17

Trinity Rep's free, on-demand digital production of A Christmas Carol will begin streaming at noon (EST) on Thursday, December 17, 2020. A Christmas Carol Online marks the 43rd consecutive year that the company has produced a new version of the holiday classic by Charles Dickens. Viewers may register now for free access to unlimited on-demand viewing of the video between December 17, 2020 and January 10, 2021. Teacher registration for virtual field trips will include a study guide connecting the production to educational curricula and class work. Registration and additional information can be found at trinityrep.com/carol.

With the possibility of an in-person production diminishing daily throughout the summer, Curt Columbus, the Arthur P. Solomon and Sally E. Lapides Artistic Director, and Tom Parrish, the Executive Director, set in motion plans to pivot to an online version of the company's holiday tradition. Two early decisions set the tone for the development of the project: the video would be offered for free to anyone wishing to view it, and in keeping with the practice of creating the show anew every year, this digital experience would be unlike anything audiences had seen before. This video would not be a recording of the same type of production audiences might see in person, and it would not be a Zoom reading of the script. Brainstorming sessions and writing workshops followed and what emerged was a blueprint for a unique, new media experience.

The streaming video includes segments filmed in-person under strict safety guidelines and scenes recorded by actors in their homes, which required shipping cameras, props, and costumes to locations throughout Rhode Island and as far away as California. The video also includes animation and opportunities for audiences to participate in the action from home. Bonus content including a community sing-a-long will be released at the same time as the main feature.

Curt Columbus directs with Alberto Genao as Director of Photography. The cast includes Joe Wilson, Jr. as Ebenezer Scrooge, who most recently took on the role in 2017. He is joined by Trinity Rep resident acting company members Daniel Duque-Estrada, Rebecca Gibel, Stephen Thorne, and Rachael Warren. They are joined by Taavon Gamble, a frequent Trinity Rep artist, plus Leander Carney, Tristan Carney, Adam Crowe, Christopher Lindsay, Evelyn Marote, Jessica N. Smith, and Rodney Witherspoon, II.

For more information, call the box office at (401) 351-4242 or visit Trinity Rep's website at www.TrinityRep.com.

