Tickets for Disney’s THE LION KING at Providence Performing Arts Center Go On Sale November 14

Providence Performing Arts Center (PPAC) has announced that tickets for the upcoming engagement of Disney’s The Lion King will go on sale to the public Friday, November 14 at 10 a.m. The touring production will open at PPAC on Wednesday, May 20, 2026, and run for three weeks through Sunday, June 7, 2026. Opening night is set for Thursday, May 21 at 7:30 p.m.

The Providence run is part of PPAC’s Encore Series, with Cox Media serving as media sponsor. BankNewport Family Night will take place Wednesday, May 27 at 7 p.m., sponsored by BankNewport with media support from ABC 6 and NOW 93.3.

Performances are scheduled for Tuesdays and Wednesdays at 7 p.m., Thursdays and Fridays at 7:30 p.m., Saturdays at 2 p.m. and 8 p.m., and Sundays at 1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. A weekday matinee is set for Thursday, May 21 at 1 p.m.

Extra Magic Packages, which include premium seating and show merchandise, will also be available.

About The Lion King

Now in its 28th year on Broadway, Disney’s The Lion King remains one of the most popular stage musicals in history. Since premiering on November 13, 1997, more than 124 million people have seen one of its 30 global productions. Produced by Disney Theatrical Group under Andrew Flatt, Anne Quart, and Thomas Schumacher, the musical has achieved numerous milestones, including two productions running more than 20 years and three surpassing 25 years.

Performed in nine languages and presented in over 100 cities across 24 countries, The Lion King has grossed more at the box office than any film, Broadway show, or entertainment title in history.

The production has earned six 1998 Tony Awards, including Best Musical, Best Direction (Julie Taymor), and Best Choreography (Garth Fagan), as well as more than 70 major arts honors worldwide.

Directed and designed by Julie Taymor, the first woman to win a Tony for Best Director of a Musical, the show features music by Elton John and Tim Rice, additional contributions from Lebo M, Mark Mancina, Jay Rifkin, and Hans Zimmer, and orchestral arrangements inspired by Rhythm of the Pride Lands.

Ticket Information

Tickets will be available beginning Friday, November 14 at the PPAC Box Office (220 Weybosset Street, Providence, RI 02903), by phone at (401) 421-ARTS (2787), and online at ppacri.org. Group orders of ten or more may be placed by calling Paul Hiatt at (401) 574-3162.

PPAC reminds patrons that ppacri.org and the PPAC Box Office are the only official ticketing sources. Tickets purchased through third-party vendors cannot be reprinted or replaced, and PPAC cannot provide performance updates for those purchases.