The THUMP & SOUL SESSION to be Presented at Gallery X in November

Bring your percussion instruments and join the groove. Tickets $10 at the door.

By: Nov. 10, 2023

Gallery X began as a Unitarian Church before its eventual transformation into an art gallery and event space. November 25 will re-ignite the space as a place to celebration and revitalization with the introduction of The THUMP & SOUL SESSION (The TSS) on November 25th. The resident maestro/DJ for The TSS, The ZYG 808 will be spinning a blend of House music, Afrobeats, Rare Groove, Dancehall, and EDM; attendees are encouraged to bring percussion instruments to play along to the grooves. Tickets are $10 at the door.

Starting in January of 2024, The THUMP & SOUL SESSION will be a monthly event, occurring on the third Saturday of each month. "It's about having a good time while raising the positive vibes of the city that I started in." said The ZYG 808, who lived in the West End for his first seven years, attended Carney Academy and went to the after school program at Sunny's Place, before his family moved back to Mashpee. He still considers New B his home city.

The ZYG 808 is the host of the weekly, online dance party, The THUMP & SOUL CLAP which airs every Saturday on http://twitch.tv/thezyg808 and on WOMR 92.1/WFMR 91.3 on Sundays at midnight. He is also the drummer for The GroovaLottos, a performer, and 2x Grammy-nominated recording artist and producer for Poly-Groove Records/Polyphonic Studios, based in Wareham, MA. His work can be heard here: Click Here

Doors open at 7:30 pm and the session starts at 8pm. Tickets are available at the door.




