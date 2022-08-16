Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
The Sandra Feinstein-Gamm Theatre to Open Season 38 with DESCRIBE THE NIGHT in September

The Sandra Feinstein-Gamm Theatre to Open Season 38 with DESCRIBE THE NIGHT in September

Describe the Night runs from Sep 15-Oct 9 at The Gamm Theatre.

Rhode Island News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Aug. 16, 2022  

The Sandra Feinstein-Gamm Theatre (The Gamm) will open Season 38 with Describe the Night, Rajiv Joseph's epic and timely play exploring the fraught relationship between observation and truth, storytelling and history, and the shaping of reality. Unfolding in two acts over 90 years in Poland, Russia, and East Germany, Joseph's Obie Award winner for Best New American Play connects eight fascinating characters - both real and invented - across time and place.

Artistic Director Tony Estrella (A Lie Agreed Upon, The Night Watch) directs an ensemble cast including Michael Liebhauser (Titania in A Midsummer Night's Dream, Henry Maison in Incognito) as the legendary Russian writer Isaac Babel, first appearing as a Russian Jew serving as a wire service journalist on the frontlines of the Polish-Russo war in 1920.

"Describe the Night is the perfect Season 38 opener," Estrella said. "Echoing today's most important and harrowing headlines, Joseph's play is a thrilling historical fiction that questions the idea of fiction itself, the instability of narrative and our ever diminishing grasp of a common objective reality. Amid a roster of actual historical characters including Babel and even Vladimir Putin, one of America's great young playwrights has woven together 90 years of Russian history into a morality tale for our globalized 21st century."

Describe the Night runs from Sep 15-Oct 9 at The Gamm Theatre, 1245 Jefferson Blvd., Warwick, R.I. Tickets are $55-$65; preview performances (Sep 15-18) are $38. Information about Friday night pay-what-you-can rush tickets, as well as discounts for seniors, students, groups and more at gammtheatre.org/discounts.

Tickets at 401-723-4266 or gammtheatre.org/describe. Health and safety protocols at gammtheatre.org.

ABOUT DESCRIBE THE NIGHT
﻿


In 1920, the Russian writer Isaac Babel wanders the countryside with the Red Cavalry. In 1989, a mysterious KGB agent and future Russian president spies on a woman in Dresden and falls in love. In 2010, an aircraft carrying most of the Polish government crashes in the Russian city of Smolensk. Spanning 90 years, this thrilling and epic play by the author of Bengal Tiger at the Baghdad Zoo traces the stories of eight men and women connected by history, myth, and conspiracy.


ABOUT THE PRODUCTION

Describe the Night by Rajiv Joseph
Directed by Tony Estrella+

CAST (∞ denotes actual historical figure)

Isaac ∞.....Michael Liebhauser
Nikolai ∞.....Sean McConaghy*
Yevgenia ∞.....Donnla Hughes*
Vova ∞.....Jeff Church*
Urzula.....Gabrielle McCauley
Feliks.....Dan Garcia
Mariya/Mrs. Petrovna.....Sophia Blum*

CREW

Set Design Michael McGarty
Costume Design David T. Howard
Lighting Design Jeff Adelberg△
Sound Design Alex Eizenberg
Production Management Jessica Hill Kidd
Stage Manager Robin Grady*

+Member of Stage Directors and Choreographers Society, a national theatrical union.
△ Member of United Scenic Artist, Local USA 829 of the IATSE, the union representing Scenic, Costume, Lighting, Sound and Projection Designers in Live Performance.
*Member of Actors' Equity Association, the Union of Professional Actors and Stage Managers in the United States.

ABOUT THE GAMM THEATRE

Founded in 1984, the non-profit Gamm Theatre is proud to tell stories that entertain, provoke, and engage seriously with the most important issues of our time. The Gamm further serves the public with educational programming that enriches the cultural and civic life of our community. Under the leadership of Artistic Director Tony Estrella and Managing Director Amy Gravell, The Gamm is a regionally recognized, award-winning theater and a proud member of New England Area Theatre (NEAT), a bargaining unit of the Actors' Equity Association.





More Hot Stories For You


The Sandra Feinstein-Gamm Theatre to Open Season 38 with DESCRIBE THE NIGHT in SeptemberThe Sandra Feinstein-Gamm Theatre to Open Season 38 with DESCRIBE THE NIGHT in September
August 16, 2022

The Sandra Feinstein-Gamm Theatre (The Gamm) will open Season 38 with Describe the Night, Rajiv Joseph’s epic and timely play exploring the fraught relationship between observation and truth, storytelling and history, and the shaping of reality.
TOOTISE Comes to PPAC in OctoberTOOTISE Comes to PPAC in October
August 15, 2022

TOOTSIE, the hilarious Tony Award-winning musical, is coming to the Providence Performing Arts Center (PPAC) for a limited one-week engagement from Tuesday, October 25  to Sunday, October 30, 2022.
JIMMY AND CAROLYN Sets August 29 South County Film Premiere Date JIMMY AND CAROLYN Sets August 29 South County Film Premiere Date 
August 12, 2022

”Jimmy and Carolyn”, James Andrew Walsh's new comedy starring two-time Tony nominee and TV/Broadway star Mary Beth Peil (Dawson's Creek, The Good Wife,  HALSTON, Broadway's Anastasia) and TV/Broadway star Gregory Harrison (911,  Chesapeake Shores, Trapper John M.D.), shot entirely on location in Westerly, Rhode  Island, sets its South County Premiere at Bill Hanney's newly renovated All South Coun ty Luxury Cinemas, co-owned with Harold Blank and William Doherty, in Wakefield on  Monday, August 29, 2022.
Casting Announced For LES MISERABLES at PPACCasting Announced For LES MISERABLES at PPAC
August 12, 2022

Casting for Cameron Mackintosh's acclaimed production of Alain Boublil and Claude-Michel Schönberg's Tony Award-winning musical phenomenon, LES MISERABLES, has been announced. Tickets for its engagement at the Providence Performing Arts Center (PPAC) November 15 – 20, 2022 are on sale now. 
Former Rhode Island Philharmonic Music Director Larry Rachleff Has Passed AwayFormer Rhode Island Philharmonic Music Director Larry Rachleff Has Passed Away
August 10, 2022

Larry Rachleff, former Music Director of the Rhode Island Philharmonic Orchestra, passed away on  August 8th in Houston, TX. He served as Music Director from 1996-2017 and conducted his final  concerts with the orchestra in May 2017, his farewell as Music Director. That concert featured his wife, mezzo-soprano Susan Lorette Dunn. 