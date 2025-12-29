Last Chance to Vote for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Rhode Island Awards; THE WIZARD OF OZ Leads Best Musical!

Click Here for More on BWW Regional Awards

This is the final chance to vote for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Rhode Island Awards. Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve! The deadline to vote is December 31, 2025 at midnight.

The 2025 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2024 through September 30, 2025. Winners will be announced in January.

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia.

2025 BroadwayWorld Rhode Island Standings

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Alexandra Eldridge - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Stadium Theatre 18%

SWEENEY TODD

14%

Justina Mabray -- East End Theatre and Performing Arts

THE WIZARD OF OZ

12%

Molly Berard -- Stadium Theatre Performing Arts Center

CHRISTMAS CAROL

9%

Jenn Webb -- Stadium Theatre

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR

8%

Jenna Larson -- Stadium Theatre

INTO THE WOODS

7%

Crespo the Second -- The Players, Barker

THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME

7%

Jane Allard -- Rhode Island Stage Ensemble

HAIRSPRAY

6%

Christopher Campbell -- Theatre By The Sea

HEAETBREAK HOTEL

4%

Nikki Snelson -- Theatre By The Sea

CHICAGO

4%

Marley Shaw -- West Bay Community Theater

A CHRISTMAS CAROL

4%

Taavon Gamble -- Trinity Rep

THE TROJAN WOMEN

3%

Kira Hawkridge -- OUT LOUD Theatre

BEAUTIFUL

3%

Stacey Fleming Flaherty -- Stadium Theatre

THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK

13%

Belle Brancato -- Stadium Theatre

AMANDA WADE

10%

A Christmas Carol -- Stadium Theatre

SWEENEY TODD

10%

Jillian Gesualdi -- East End Theatre & Performing Arts

THE LITTLE MERMAID

10%

Michaela Nerney -- Stadium Theatre

THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME

6%

Liora Gafen -- Rhode Island Stage Ensemble

THE WIZARD OF OZ

6%

Michaela Nerney -- Stadium Theatre Performing Arts Center

INTO THE WOODS

6%

Connor Goins -- The Players at Barker Playhouse

KATHERINE GRIST

5%

Jesus Christ Super Star -- Stadium Theatre

THE WISH

5%

Ricci Mann -- Reverie Theatre Group

PUFFS

4%

Matthew Eisemann and Serena Roy -- J-DAPA

THE LEGEND OF GEORGIA MCBRIDE

4%

Aaron Blanck -- Burbage Theatre

INTO THE WOODS

3%

Stephanie Travera -- The Players at Barker Playhouse

CINDERELLA

3%

Teal Griswold -- The Community Players

ANGELS IN AMERICA

2%

David T. Howard -- Gamm Theatre

THE REVLON GIRL

2%

Carol Allen -- The Players, Barker

THE TROJAN WOMEN

2%

Kira Hawkridge -- OUT LOUD Theatre

THE GREAT GATSBY

2%

Michaela Nerney -- Stadium theatre

NEVER THE SINNER

2%

Samantha Urbaez -- Reverie Theatre Group

BEAUTIFUL

2%

Michaela Nerney -- Stadium Theatre

THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHTTIME

2%

Riley Nedder -- Burbage Theatre

ONCE ON THIS ISLAND

1%

Janet Schachtel -- Jamestown Community Theatre

MIDSUMMER NIGHTS DREAM

1%

Michaela Nerney -- Stadium Theatre

BLUES FOR AN ALABAMA SKY

1%

Amber Voner -- Trinity Rep

THE LUCKY CHANCE

1%

Marissa Dufault -- Head Trick Theatre

THE WIZARD OF OZ

24%

- Stadium Theatre Performing Arts Center

HAIRSPRAY

21%

- Theatre By The Sea

THE LITTLE MERMAID

21%

- Stadium Theatre Performing Arts Center

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR

21%

- Stadium Theatre Performing Arts Center

THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME

13%

- RISE

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR

14%

Will Gelinas -- Stadium Theatre

THE WIZARD OF OZ

13%

Emily Nicole Cameron -- Stadium Theatre

THE LITTLE MERMAID

12%

Sean Leehan -- Stadium Theatre Performing Arts Center

THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME

11%

Christian O'Neill -- Rhode Island Stage Ensemble

INTO THE WOODS

10%

Samantha Hudgins, Lydia Johnson -- The Players, Barker

BEAUTIFUL

7%

Michael Daniels -- Stadium Theatre

HAIRSPRAY

7%

Christopher Campbell -- Theatre By The Sea

CHICAGO

5%

Terry Shea -- West Bay Community Theater

HEARTBREAK HOTEL

5%

Nikki Snelson -- Theatre By The Sea

MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG

5%

John K McElroy II -- The Community Players

101 DALMATIONS KIDS

4%

Nicole DiMattei -- The Granite Theater

WAITRESS

4%

Kevin P. Hill -- Theatre By The Sea

CINDERELLA

2%

Rachel Terceira -- The Community Players

THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK

13%

Alexander Bulova -- Stadium Theatre

CHRISTMAS CAROL

11%

Jenn Webb -- Stadium Theatre

PUFFS

7%

Matthew Eisemann and Serena Roy -- J-DAPA

CALENDAR GIRLS

7%

Alex Eldridge -- Stadium Theatre Performing Arts Center

ON GOLDEN POND

6%

Dekhi Touray -- Stadium theatre

IT’S A WONDERFUL LIFE

5%

Kaylee Arruda -- Stadium Theatre

HAMLET

5%

Tony Estrella -- Gamm Theatre

THE WISH

4%

Cyrus Busteed -- Reverie Theatre Group

THAT DAY IS COMING, EVERY DAY IS COMING

4%

Rose Linnell -- Rhode Island Stage Ensemble

A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM

4%

David Raposo -- Stadium Theatre

THE GREAT GATSBY

3%

Jill Tokac -- Stadium Theatre

ODYSSEY SPEEDRUN : 24 BOOKS IN 60 MINUTES

3%

Audrey Dubois -- Swamp Meadow Community Theatre

ANGELS IN AMERICA

3%

Brian McEleney -- Gamm

THE REVLON GIRL

3%

Lynne Collinson & Karen Besson -- The Players, Barker

THE TALE OF THE ALLERGIST'S WIFE

3%

Nicole DiMattei -- Granite Theater

PICNIC

2%

Karen Besson -- The Arctic Playhouse

ROMEO & JULIET

2%

Lauren Katherine Pothier -- Reverie Theatre Group

LEND ME A TENOR

2%

Jay Burns -- The Community Players

THE TROJAN WOMEN

2%

Kira Hawkridge -- OUT LOUD Theatre

DINNER WITH FRIENDS

2%

Judy George -- Granite Theatre

SUITE MEETING

1%

Daria-Lyric Montaquila -- Reverie Theatre Group

SOMEONE WILL REMEMBER US

1%

Christopher Windom -- Trinity Rep

EVERY BRILLIANT THING

1%

Angela Brazil -- Burbage Theatre

NEVER THE SINNER

1%

Nicholas Francis D'Amico -- Reverie Theatre Group

DR. KORCZAK AND THE CHILDREN

1%

Rebecca Maxfield -- Head Trick Theatre

SWEENEY TODD

10%

- East End Theatre and Performing Arts

THE LITTLE MERMAID

10%

- Stadium Theatre

CHRISTMAS CAROL

9%

- Stadium Theatre

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR

7%

- Stadium Theatre

INTO THE WOODS

7%

- The Players, Barker

THE WIZARD OF OZ

7%

- Stadium Theatre

THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME

7%

- Rhode Island Stage Ensemble

THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK

5%

- Stadium Theatre

THE WISH

5%

- Reverie Theatre Group

PUFFS

4%

- J-DAPA

HAIRSPRAY

3%

- Theatre By The Sea

BEAUTIFUL

3%

- Stadium Theatre

A MIDSUMMER NIGHT’S DREAM

3%

- Stadium theatre

HEARTBREAK HOTEL

3%

- Theatre By The Sea

WAITRESS

2%

- Theatre By The Sea

THE LARAMIE PROJECT

2%

- Granite Theater

CHICAGO

2%

- West Bay Community Theater

THE REVLON GIRL

2%

- The Players, Barker

ANGELS IN AMERICA

2%

- The Gamm

THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHTTIME

1%

- Burbage Theatre

DINNER WITH FRIENDS

1%

- Granite Theater

THE TROJAN WOMEN

1%

- OUT LOUD Theatre

THE LUCKY CHANCE

1%

- Head Trick Theatre

SOMEONE WILL REMEMBER US

1%

- Trinity Rep

BLUES FOR AN ALABAMA SKY

1%

- Trinity Rep

THE LITTLE MERMAID

13%

Alex Sprague -- Stadium Theatre Performing Arts Center

THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK

12%

Aidan Guilderson -- Stadium Theatre

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR

11%

Alex Sprague -- Stadium Theatre Performing Arts Center

THE WIZARD OF OZ

11%

Alexander Sprague -- Stadium Theatre

PUFFS

7%

Matthew Eisemann -- J-DAPA

INTO THE WOODS

7%

Harmony Lindstrom -- Barker Playhouse

THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME

6%

Aimee Ambrosino -- RIsE

THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME

5%

Christian O'Neill and Aimee Ambrosino -- Rhode Island Stage Ensemble

THE GREAT GATSBY

4%

Joey Del Santo -- Stadium Theatre

BEAUTIFUL

3%

Alexander Sprague -- Stadium Theatre

ROMEO & JULIET

3%

Jeremy Drolet -- Reverie Theatre Group

THE REVLON GIRL

3%

Ron Allen -- The Players, Barker

NEVER THE SINNER

2%

Yonah Ingber -- Reverie Theatre Group

THE TROJAN WOMEN

2%

Marc Tiberiis II -- OUT LOUD Theatre

CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHTTIME

2%

Audrey Visscher -- Burbage Theatre

DR. KORCZAK AND THE CHILDREN

2%

Derek Laurendeau -- Head Trick Theatre

ANGELS IN AMERICA

2%

Jeff Adelberg -- The Gamm

HAMLET

2%

Jeff Adelberg -- Gamm

HANG

2%

Andrew Iacovelli -- WomensWork/Burbage Theatre

THE LITTLE MERMAID

15%

Alex Tirrell -- Stadium Theatre

CHRISTMAS CAROL

13%

Alex Tirrell -- Stadium Theatre

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR

11%

Alex Tirrell -- Stadium Theatre

INTO THE WOODS

11%

Tim Sauer -- The Players at Barker Playhouse

THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME

11%

E. Justin Simone -- Rhode Island Stage Ensemble

THE WIZARD OF OZ

10%

Alex Tirrell -- Stadium Theatre

ROMEO & JULIET

6%

Lauren Katherine Pothier -- Reverie Theatre Group

WAITRESS

6%

Jacob Priddy -- Theatre By The Sea

101 DALMATIANS KIDS

5%

Alex Celico -- The Granite Theater

BEAUTIFUL

5%

Alex Tirrell -- Stadium Theatre

HEARTBREAK HOTEL

5%

James Woods -- Theatre By The Sea

CHICAGO

4%

Dave Laros -- West Bay Community Theater

THE WIZARD OF OZ

16%

- Stadium Theatre

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR

14%

- Stadium Theatre

THE LITTLE MERMAID

12%

- Stadium Theatre

INTO THE WOODS

11%

- The Players, Barker

BEAUTIFUL

7%

- Stadium Theatre

THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME

6%

- Rhode Island Stage Ensemble

YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN

6%

- Rhode Island Stage Ensemble

WAITRESS

6%

- Theatre By The Sea

CHICAGO

5%

- West Bay Community Theater

HAIRSPRAY

4%

- Theatre By The Sea

KISS ME, KATE

3%

- Granite Theater, Westerly, RI

HEARTBREAK HOTEL

3%

- Theatre By The Sea

THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME

3%

- RISE

CINDERELLA

3%

- The Community Players

MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG

2%

- The Community Players

SOMEONE WILL REMEMBER US

29%

- Trinity Rep

THAT DAY IS COMING, EVERY DAY IS COMING

21%

- Rhode Island Stage Ensemble

THE WISH

18%

- Reverie Theatre Group

COLD WAR CHOIR PRACTICE

17%

- Trinity Rep

SUITE MEETING

9%

- Reverie Theatre Group

WHEN CADEN CAME

6%

- Fringe PVD, Wilbury Group

THE WIZARD OF OZ

10%

Catie McFarlane -- Stadium Theatre

SWEENEY TODD

8%

Sarah Taylor -- East End Theatre and Performing Arts

INTO THE WOODS

6%

Alex Paul David -- The Players at Barker Playhouse

ROCKY HORROR SHOW

5%

Addison Roush -- Granite Theatre

INTO THE WOODS

5%

Erin Malcolm -- The Players, Barker

THE LITTLE MERMAID

4%

Taylor Lahaise -- Stadium Theatre

THE WIZARD OF OZ

4%

William C. Gelinas -- The Stadium Theatre

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR

4%

David Dodge -- Stadium Theatre

THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME

4%

Tyler Rebello -- Rhode Island Stage Ensemble

BEAUTIFUL

4%

Ryan Foster -- Stadium Theatre

THE LITTLE MERMAID

3%

Ivis Tostes -- Stadium Theatre

SWEENEY TODD

3%

Tyler Dorothy -- East End Theatre and Performing Arts

THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME

3%

Alexa-Rei Leclerc -- Rhode Island Stage Ensemble

HEARTBREAK HOTEL

3%

Joe Hebel -- Theatre By The Sea

THE LITTLE MERMAID

3%

Christina Morris -- Stadium Theatre

THE WIZARD OF OZ

3%

Dave Antocci -- Stadium Theatre Performing Arts Center

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR

3%

Michael Daniels -- Stadium Theatre

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR

3%

Stephen Kalogeras -- Stadium Theatre

YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN

3%

Justin Boudreau -- Rhode Island Stage Ensemble

HAIRSPRAY

2%

Niki Metcalf -- Theatre By The Sea

CHICAGO

2%

Maddy Cardona -- West Bay Community Theater

CINDERELLA

2%

Brenna Griswold -- The Community Players

WAITRESS

2%

Dakota Mackey-McGee -- Theatre By The Sea

CHICAGO

2%

Laura Thompson -- West Bay Community Theater

MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG

2%

Tyler Rebello -- The Community Players

CHRISTMAS CAROL

11%

Belle Brancato -- Stadium Theatre

THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK

9%

Adeline DeFeo -- Stadium Theatre

PUFFS

6%

Abbey Spolidoro -- J-DAPA

CHRISTMAS CAROL

6%

Ethan Kerwin -- Stadium Theatre

IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE

4%

Bob Sullivan -- Stadium Theatre

A CHRISTMAS CAROL

4%

Brian Wolfe-Leonard -- Stadium Theatre

ROMEO & JULIET

4%

Sofia DaSilva -- Reverie Theatre Group

THAT DAY IS COMING, EVERY DAY IS COMING

3%

Angela Foley -- Rhode Island Stage Ensemble

THE GREAT GATSBY

3%

Robbie Hoye -- Stadium Theatre

PUFFS

3%

Joshua Esquite -- J-DAPA

CALENDAR GIRLS

3%

Christine cochrane -- Stadium Theatre

PUFFS

2%

Robert Simoneau -- J-DAPA

CALENDAR GIRLS

2%

Stacey Flaherty -- Stadium Theatre

HARVEY

2%

Paul Nolette -- The Arctic Playhouse

A MIDSUMMER NIGHT’S DREAM

2%

Christina Morris -- Stadium Theatre Performing Arts Center

BLUES FOR AN ALABAMA SKY

2%

Taavon Gamble -- Trinity Rep

HAMLET

2%

Jeff Church -- Gamm Theatre

ANGELS IN AMERICA

2%

Haas Regen -- Gamm

THE REVLON GIRL

1%

Betsy Rinaldi -- The Players, Barker

THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK

1%

Brian Wolfe-Leonard -- Stadium Theatre

THE TROJAN WOMEN

1%

Katie O'Rourke -- OUT LOUD Theatre

CALENDAR GIRLS

1%

Heather Abrahams -- Stadium Theatre

THE REVLON GIRL

1%

Julia Curtin -- Barker Playhouse

EVERY BRILLIANT THING

1%

Stephen Thorne -- Burbage Theatre

LEND ME A TENOR

1%

Camille Terilli -- The Community Players

CHRISTMAS CAROL

17%

- Stadium Theatre

THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK

11%

- Stadium Theatre

THE GREAT GATSBY

7%

- Stadium theatre

PUFFS

7%

- J-DAPA

ANGELS IN AMERICA

6%

- Gamm

THE WISH

6%

- Reverie Theatre Group

A MIDSUMMER NIGHT’S DREAM

5%

- Stadium Theatre

CALENDAR GIRLS

5%

- Stadium Theatre

ROMEO & JULIET

3%

- Reverie Theatre Group

THE REVLON GIRL

3%

- The Plalyers/Barker

HAMLET

3%

- Gamm Theatre

HARVEY

3%

- The Arctic Playhouse

ODYSSEY SPEEDRUN : 24 BOOKS IN 60 MINUTES

3%

- Swamp Meadow Community Theatre

THE TROJAN WOMEN

2%

- OUT LOUD Theatre

ON GOLDEN POND

2%

- Stadium Theatre

PICNIC

2%

- Arctic Playhouse

THE TALE OF THE ALLERGIST'S WIFE

2%

- Granite Theater

THAT DAY IS COMING, EVERY DAY IS COMING

2%

- Rhode Island Stage Ensemble

DINNER WITH FRIENDS

2%

- Granite Theater

NEVER THE SINNER

2%

- Reverie Theatre Group

COLD WAR CHOIR PRACTICE

2%

- Trinity Rep

BLUES FOR AN ALABAMA SKY

1%

- Trinity Rep

EVERY BRILLIANT THING

1%

- Burbage Theatre

DR. KORCZAK AND THE CHILDREN

1%

- Head Trick Theatre

SUITE MEETING

1%

- Reverie Theatre Group

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR

14%

Alex Sprague -- Stadium Theatre Performing Arts Center

THE LITTLE MERMAID

13%

Alex Sprague -- Stadium Theatre

THE WIZARD OF OZ

13%

Alex Sprague -- Stadium Theatre Performing Arts Center

SWEENEY TODD

12%

Lydia Bonoyer -- East End Theatre and Performing Arts

INTO THE WOODS

7%

Ian Hudgins -- Barker Playhouse

THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME

7%

Christian O'Neill and Thomas Viall -- Rhode Island Stage Ensemble

101 DALMATIANS KIDS

4%

Alex Celico -- The Granite Theater

BEAUTIFUL

4%

Alexander Sprague -- Stadium Theatre

THE WISH

4%

Jeremy Drolet -- Reverie Theatre Group

PICNIC

4%

Lloyd Felix -- The Arctic Playhouse

ANGELS IN AMERICA

3%

Patrick Lynch -- The Gamm

THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHTTIME

3%

Trevor Elliott -- Burbage Theatre

ROMEO & JULIET

3%

Alexander P. Sprague -- Reverie Theatre Group

THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME

2%

Thomas Viall -- Rhode Island Stage Ensemble

THE REVLON GIRL

2%

Dan Clement -- Barker Playhouse

THE TROJAN WOMEN

2%

Marc Tiberiis II -- OUT LOUD Theatre

THE TALE OF THE ALLERGIST'S WIFE

2%

Roger Pavey Jr. -- Granite Theater

CINDERELLA

2%

Matt Terceira -- The Community Players

SUITE MEETING

1%

Jeremy Drolet -- Reverie Theatre Group

HANG

1%

Trevor Elliott -- WomensWork RI & Burbage Theatre Co

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR

16%

Nic Hallenbeck -- Stadium Theatre Performing Arts Center

THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME

13%

Echo French -- Rhode Island Stage Ensemble

THE WIZARD OF OZ

12%

Nic Hallenbeck -- Stadium Theatre Performing Arts Center

THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK

11%

Nic Hallenbeck -- Stadium Theatre

THE LITTLE MERMAID

10%

Nic Hallenbeck -- Stadium Theatre Performing Arts Center

THE WISH

5%

Taylor K. Corbett -- Reverie Theatre Group

I HATE HAMLET

5%

Terry Shea -- Barker Playhouse

DINNER WITH FRIENDS

5%

Bradley Caiola -- Granite Theatre

THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHTTIME

4%

Trevor Elliott -- Burbage Theatre

HANG

4%

Andrew Iacovelli -- Burbage Theatre

THE TROJAN WOMEN

4%

Kira Hawkridge -- OUT LOUD Theatre

ANGELS IN AMERICA

3%

Peter Sacha Hurowitz -- The Gamm

NEVER THE SINNER

3%

Michael Eckenreiter -- Reverie Theatre Group

THE TALE OF THE ALLERGIST'S WIFE

2%

Bradley Caiola -- Granite Theatre

THE LUCKY CHANCE

2%

Rebecca Maxfield -- Head Trick Theatre

THE LITTLE MERMAID

8%

Billie Kennedy -- Stadium Theatre

INTO THE WOODS

8%

Jeff Davis -- The Players at Barker Playhouse

SWEENEY TODD

7%

Abbey Spolidoro -- East End Theatre and Performing Arts

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR

6%

Catie McFarlane -- Stadium Theatre

THE LITTLE MERMAID

5%

Connor LaFlamme -- Stadium Theatre

SWEENEY TODD

4%

Patrick O'Brien -- East End Theatre and Performing Arts

THE WIZARD OF OZ

4%

Ivis Tostes -- Stadium Theatre

THE WIZARD OF OZ

4%

David Antocci -- Stadium Theatre

HAIRSPRAY

4%

Alana Cauthen -- Theatre By The Sea

BEAUTIFUL

4%

Catie McFarlane -- Stadium Theatre

THE LITTLE MERMAID

4%

Catie McFarlane -- Stadium Theatre

THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME

4%

Brittney Simard -- Rhode Island Stage Ensemble

WAITRESS

3%

Tèa Migliazza -- Theatre By The Sea

SWEENEY TODD

3%

Stephen Grivers -- East End Theatre and Performing Arts

CHICAGO

3%

Greg Gillis -- West Bay Community Theater

YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN

3%

Tyler Rebello -- Rhode Island Stage Ensemble

YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN

3%

Angela Foley -- Rhode Island Stage Ensemble

INTO THE WOODS

2%

Elizabeth Messier -- The Players, Barker

SWEENEY TODD

2%

Brendan Bonoyer -- East End Theatre and Performing Arts

THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME

2%

James Laurent -- Rhode Island Stage Ensemble

CINDERELLA

2%

Larissa Laver -- The Community Players

THE LITTLE MERMAID

2%

Patrick Murphy -- Stadium Theatre Performing Arts Center

HEARTBREAK HOTEL

2%

Laird LaCoste -- Theatre By The Sea

THE LITTLE MERMAID

2%

Marell Perry -- Stadium Theatre

WAITRESS

1%

Emelie Latzer -- Theatre By The Sea

THE GREAT GATSBY

9%

Alicia Napolitano -- Stadium Theatre

PUFFS

8%

Stephen Grivers -- J-DAPA

PICNIC

5%

Addison Magiera -- The Arctic Playhouse

A CHRISTMAS CAROL

5%

Ed Carusi -- Stadium Theatre

THE GREAT GATSBY

5%

James Laurent -- Stadium Theatre Performing Arts Centre & Conservatory

CHRISTMAS CAROL

5%

Katie Silvia -- Stadium Theatre

A CHRISTMAS CAROL

5%

Soraya Salguero -- Stadium Theatre

PUFFS

4%

Allison Hall -- J-DAPA

THE WISH

4%

Kerstyn Leigh -- Reverie Theatre Group

CHRISTMAS CAROL

4%

Jonathan McDowell -- Stadium Theatre

THEY PROMISED HER THE MOON

3%

Terry Shea -- The Players, Barker

ROMEO & JULIET

3%

Riley Nedder -- Reverie Theatre Group

ANGELS IN AMERICA

3%

Rachael Warren -- The Gamm Theatre

CHRISTMAS CAROL

3%

Reagan LaPointe -- Stadium Theatre

THE TROJAN WOMEN

2%

Vivian Alianiello -- OUT LOUD Theatre

THE REVLON GIRL

2%

Rachel Nadeau -- The Players, Barker

THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHTTIME

2%

Amy Lytel -- Burbage Theatre

COLD WAR CHOIR PRACTICE

2%

Jackie Davis -- Trinity Rep

ANGELS IN AMERICA

2%

Gabby McCauley -- Gamm Theatre

HANG

2%

Aaron Morris -- WomensWork RI & Burbage Theatre Co

THE LEGEND OF GEORGIA MCBRIDE

2%

Omar Laguerre-Lewis -- Burbage Theatre

ANGELS IN AMERICA

2%

Rodney Witherspoon -- Gamm

LEND ME A TENOR

2%

Chris Sabatino -- The Community Players

THE TROJAN WOMEN

2%

Samantha Geer -- OUT LOUD Theatre

NEVER THE SINNER

2%

Emily MacLean -- Reverie Theatre Group

THE LITTLE MERMAID

32%

- Stadium Theatre

THE WIZARD OF OZ

30%

- Stadium Theatre Performing Arts Center

A CHRISTMAS CAROL

23%

- Stadium Theatre

ALADDIN

16%

- East End Theater and Performing Arts

35%

Stadium Theatre Performing Arts Centre & Conservatory

9%

East End Theatre and Performing Arts

6%

Rhode Island Stage Ensemble

6%

Theatre By The Sea

5%

Reverie Theatre Group

5%

The Players at Barker Playhouse

3%

Rhode to Broadway

3%

Trinity Rep

3%

The Arctic Playhouse

3%

J-DAPA

2%

Granite Theater, Westerly RI

2%

The Gamm

2%

Community Players

2%

The Granite Theater

2%

RISe Rhode Island stage ensemble

1%

Arctic Playhouse

1%

Gamm Theatre

1%

WomensWork Theatre Collaborative

1%

West Bay Community Theater

1%

Burbage Theatre

1%

OUT LOUD Theatre

1%

Assembly Theatre

1%

The Wilbury Theatre

1%

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory

1%

Jamestown Community Theater

