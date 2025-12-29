Last Chance to Vote for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Rhode Island Awards; THE WIZARD OF OZ Leads Best Musical!

Get all the top news & discounts for Rhode Island & beyond.
This is the final chance to vote for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Rhode Island Awards. Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve! The deadline to vote is December 31, 2025 at midnight.
The 2025 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2024 through September 30, 2025. Winners will be announced in January.
This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia.
2025 BroadwayWorld Rhode Island Standings
Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical
Alexandra Eldridge
- THE LITTLE MERMAID
- Stadium Theatre
18%
Justina Mabray
- SWEENEY TODD
- East End Theatre and Performing Arts
14%
Molly Berard
- THE WIZARD OF OZ
- Stadium Theatre Performing Arts Center
12%
Jenn Webb
- CHRISTMAS CAROL
- Stadium Theatre
9%
Jenna Larson
- JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
- Stadium Theatre
8%
Crespo the Second
- INTO THE WOODS
- The Players, Barker
7%
Jane Allard
- THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME
- Rhode Island Stage Ensemble
7%
Christopher Campbell
- HAIRSPRAY
- Theatre By The Sea
6%
Nikki Snelson
- HEAETBREAK HOTEL
- Theatre By The Sea
4%
Marley Shaw
- CHICAGO
- West Bay Community Theater
4%
Taavon Gamble
- A CHRISTMAS CAROL
- Trinity Rep
4%
Kira Hawkridge
- THE TROJAN WOMEN
- OUT LOUD Theatre
3%
Stacey Fleming Flaherty
- BEAUTIFUL
- Stadium Theatre
3%Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical
Belle Brancato
- THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK
- Stadium Theatre
13%
A Christmas Carol
- AMANDA WADE
- Stadium Theatre
10%
Jillian Gesualdi
- SWEENEY TODD
- East End Theatre & Performing Arts
10%
Michaela Nerney
- THE LITTLE MERMAID
- Stadium Theatre
10%
Liora Gafen
- THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME
- Rhode Island Stage Ensemble
6%
Michaela Nerney
- THE WIZARD OF OZ
- Stadium Theatre Performing Arts Center
6%
Connor Goins
- INTO THE WOODS
- The Players at Barker Playhouse
6%
Jesus Christ Super Star
- KATHERINE GRIST
- Stadium Theatre
5%
Ricci Mann
- THE WISH
- Reverie Theatre Group
5%
Matthew Eisemann and Serena Roy
- PUFFS
- J-DAPA
4%
Aaron Blanck
- THE LEGEND OF GEORGIA MCBRIDE
- Burbage Theatre
4%
Stephanie Travera
- INTO THE WOODS
- The Players at Barker Playhouse
3%
Teal Griswold
- CINDERELLA
- The Community Players
3%
David T. Howard
- ANGELS IN AMERICA
- Gamm Theatre
2%
Carol Allen
- THE REVLON GIRL
- The Players, Barker
2%
Kira Hawkridge
- THE TROJAN WOMEN
- OUT LOUD Theatre
2%
Michaela Nerney
- THE GREAT GATSBY
- Stadium theatre
2%
Samantha Urbaez
- NEVER THE SINNER
- Reverie Theatre Group
2%
Michaela Nerney
- BEAUTIFUL
- Stadium Theatre
2%
Riley Nedder
- THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHTTIME
- Burbage Theatre
2%
Janet Schachtel
- ONCE ON THIS ISLAND
- Jamestown Community Theatre
1%
Michaela Nerney
- MIDSUMMER NIGHTS DREAM
- Stadium Theatre
1%
Amber Voner
- BLUES FOR AN ALABAMA SKY
- Trinity Rep
1%
Marissa Dufault
- THE LUCKY CHANCE
- Head Trick Theatre
1%Best Dance Production THE WIZARD OF OZ
- Stadium Theatre Performing Arts Center
24%HAIRSPRAY
- Theatre By The Sea
21%THE LITTLE MERMAID
- Stadium Theatre Performing Arts Center
21%JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
- Stadium Theatre Performing Arts Center
21%THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME
- RISE
13%Best Direction Of A Musical
Will Gelinas
- JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
- Stadium Theatre
14%
Emily Nicole Cameron
- THE WIZARD OF OZ
- Stadium Theatre
13%
Sean Leehan
- THE LITTLE MERMAID
- Stadium Theatre Performing Arts Center
12%
Christian O'Neill
- THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME
- Rhode Island Stage Ensemble
11%
Samantha Hudgins, Lydia Johnson
- INTO THE WOODS
- The Players, Barker
10%
Michael Daniels
- BEAUTIFUL
- Stadium Theatre
7%
Christopher Campbell
- HAIRSPRAY
- Theatre By The Sea
7%
Terry Shea
- CHICAGO
- West Bay Community Theater
5%
Nikki Snelson
- HEARTBREAK HOTEL
- Theatre By The Sea
5%
John K McElroy II
- MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG
- The Community Players
5%
Nicole DiMattei
- 101 DALMATIONS KIDS
- The Granite Theater
4%
Kevin P. Hill
- WAITRESS
- Theatre By The Sea
4%
Rachel Terceira
- CINDERELLA
- The Community Players
2%Best Direction Of A Play
Alexander Bulova
- THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK
- Stadium Theatre
13%
Jenn Webb
- CHRISTMAS CAROL
- Stadium Theatre
11%
Matthew Eisemann and Serena Roy
- PUFFS
- J-DAPA
7%
Alex Eldridge
- CALENDAR GIRLS
- Stadium Theatre Performing Arts Center
7%
Dekhi Touray
- ON GOLDEN POND
- Stadium theatre
6%
Kaylee Arruda
- IT’S A WONDERFUL LIFE
- Stadium Theatre
5%
Tony Estrella
- HAMLET
- Gamm Theatre
5%
Cyrus Busteed
- THE WISH
- Reverie Theatre Group
4%
Rose Linnell
- THAT DAY IS COMING, EVERY DAY IS COMING
- Rhode Island Stage Ensemble
4%
David Raposo
- A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM
- Stadium Theatre
4%
Jill Tokac
- THE GREAT GATSBY
- Stadium Theatre
3%
Audrey Dubois
- ODYSSEY SPEEDRUN : 24 BOOKS IN 60 MINUTES
- Swamp Meadow Community Theatre
3%
Brian McEleney
- ANGELS IN AMERICA
- Gamm
3%
Lynne Collinson & Karen Besson
- THE REVLON GIRL
- The Players, Barker
3%
Nicole DiMattei
- THE TALE OF THE ALLERGIST'S WIFE
- Granite Theater
3%
Karen Besson
- PICNIC
- The Arctic Playhouse
2%
Lauren Katherine Pothier
- ROMEO & JULIET
- Reverie Theatre Group
2%
Jay Burns
- LEND ME A TENOR
- The Community Players
2%
Kira Hawkridge
- THE TROJAN WOMEN
- OUT LOUD Theatre
2%
Judy George
- DINNER WITH FRIENDS
- Granite Theatre
2%
Daria-Lyric Montaquila
- SUITE MEETING
- Reverie Theatre Group
1%
Christopher Windom
- SOMEONE WILL REMEMBER US
- Trinity Rep
1%
Angela Brazil
- EVERY BRILLIANT THING
- Burbage Theatre
1%
Nicholas Francis D'Amico
- NEVER THE SINNER
- Reverie Theatre Group
1%
Rebecca Maxfield
- DR. KORCZAK AND THE CHILDREN
- Head Trick Theatre
1%Best Ensemble SWEENEY TODD
- East End Theatre and Performing Arts
10%THE LITTLE MERMAID
- Stadium Theatre
10%CHRISTMAS CAROL
- Stadium Theatre
9%JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
- Stadium Theatre
7%INTO THE WOODS
- The Players, Barker
7%THE WIZARD OF OZ
- Stadium Theatre
7%THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME
- Rhode Island Stage Ensemble
7%THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK
- Stadium Theatre
5%THE WISH
- Reverie Theatre Group
5%PUFFS
- J-DAPA
4%HAIRSPRAY
- Theatre By The Sea
3%BEAUTIFUL
- Stadium Theatre
3%A MIDSUMMER NIGHT’S DREAM
- Stadium theatre
3%HEARTBREAK HOTEL
- Theatre By The Sea
3%WAITRESS
- Theatre By The Sea
2%THE LARAMIE PROJECT
- Granite Theater
2%CHICAGO
- West Bay Community Theater
2%THE REVLON GIRL
- The Players, Barker
2%ANGELS IN AMERICA
- The Gamm
2%THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHTTIME
- Burbage Theatre
1%DINNER WITH FRIENDS
- Granite Theater
1%THE TROJAN WOMEN
- OUT LOUD Theatre
1%THE LUCKY CHANCE
- Head Trick Theatre
1%SOMEONE WILL REMEMBER US
- Trinity Rep
1%BLUES FOR AN ALABAMA SKY
- Trinity Rep
1%Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
Alex Sprague
- THE LITTLE MERMAID
- Stadium Theatre Performing Arts Center
13%
Aidan Guilderson
- THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK
- Stadium Theatre
12%
Alex Sprague
- JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
- Stadium Theatre Performing Arts Center
11%
Alexander Sprague
- THE WIZARD OF OZ
- Stadium Theatre
11%
Matthew Eisemann
- PUFFS
- J-DAPA
7%
Harmony Lindstrom
- INTO THE WOODS
- Barker Playhouse
7%
Aimee Ambrosino
- THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME
- RIsE
6%
Christian O'Neill and Aimee Ambrosino
- THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME
- Rhode Island Stage Ensemble
5%
Joey Del Santo
- THE GREAT GATSBY
- Stadium Theatre
4%
Alexander Sprague
- BEAUTIFUL
- Stadium Theatre
3%
Jeremy Drolet
- ROMEO & JULIET
- Reverie Theatre Group
3%
Ron Allen
- THE REVLON GIRL
- The Players, Barker
3%
Yonah Ingber
- NEVER THE SINNER
- Reverie Theatre Group
2%
Marc Tiberiis II
- THE TROJAN WOMEN
- OUT LOUD Theatre
2%
Audrey Visscher
- CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHTTIME
- Burbage Theatre
2%
Derek Laurendeau
- DR. KORCZAK AND THE CHILDREN
- Head Trick Theatre
2%
Jeff Adelberg
- ANGELS IN AMERICA
- The Gamm
2%
Jeff Adelberg
- HAMLET
- Gamm
2%
Andrew Iacovelli
- HANG
- WomensWork/Burbage Theatre
2%Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance
Alex Tirrell
- THE LITTLE MERMAID
- Stadium Theatre
15%
Alex Tirrell
- CHRISTMAS CAROL
- Stadium Theatre
13%
Alex Tirrell
- JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
- Stadium Theatre
11%
Tim Sauer
- INTO THE WOODS
- The Players at Barker Playhouse
11%
E. Justin Simone
- THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME
- Rhode Island Stage Ensemble
11%
Alex Tirrell
- THE WIZARD OF OZ
- Stadium Theatre
10%
Lauren Katherine Pothier
- ROMEO & JULIET
- Reverie Theatre Group
6%
Jacob Priddy
- WAITRESS
- Theatre By The Sea
6%
Alex Celico
- 101 DALMATIANS KIDS
- The Granite Theater
5%
Alex Tirrell
- BEAUTIFUL
- Stadium Theatre
5%
James Woods
- HEARTBREAK HOTEL
- Theatre By The Sea
5%
Dave Laros
- CHICAGO
- West Bay Community Theater
4%Best Musical THE WIZARD OF OZ
- Stadium Theatre
16%JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
- Stadium Theatre
14%THE LITTLE MERMAID
- Stadium Theatre
12%INTO THE WOODS
- The Players, Barker
11%BEAUTIFUL
- Stadium Theatre
7%THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME
- Rhode Island Stage Ensemble
6%YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN
- Rhode Island Stage Ensemble
6%WAITRESS
- Theatre By The Sea
6%CHICAGO
- West Bay Community Theater
5%HAIRSPRAY
- Theatre By The Sea
4%KISS ME, KATE
- Granite Theater, Westerly, RI
3%HEARTBREAK HOTEL
- Theatre By The Sea
3%THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME
- RISE
3%CINDERELLA
- The Community Players
3%MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG
- The Community Players
2%Best New Play Or Musical SOMEONE WILL REMEMBER US
- Trinity Rep
29%THAT DAY IS COMING, EVERY DAY IS COMING
- Rhode Island Stage Ensemble
21%THE WISH
- Reverie Theatre Group
18%COLD WAR CHOIR PRACTICE
- Trinity Rep
17%SUITE MEETING
- Reverie Theatre Group
9%WHEN CADEN CAME
- Fringe PVD, Wilbury Group
6%Best Performer In A Musical
Catie McFarlane
- THE WIZARD OF OZ
- Stadium Theatre
10%
Sarah Taylor
- SWEENEY TODD
- East End Theatre and Performing Arts
8%
Alex Paul David
- INTO THE WOODS
- The Players at Barker Playhouse
6%
Addison Roush
- ROCKY HORROR SHOW
- Granite Theatre
5%
Erin Malcolm
- INTO THE WOODS
- The Players, Barker
5%
Taylor Lahaise
- THE LITTLE MERMAID
- Stadium Theatre
4%
William C. Gelinas
- THE WIZARD OF OZ
- The Stadium Theatre
4%
David Dodge
- JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
- Stadium Theatre
4%
Tyler Rebello
- THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME
- Rhode Island Stage Ensemble
4%
Ryan Foster
- BEAUTIFUL
- Stadium Theatre
4%
Ivis Tostes
- THE LITTLE MERMAID
- Stadium Theatre
3%
Tyler Dorothy
- SWEENEY TODD
- East End Theatre and Performing Arts
3%
Alexa-Rei Leclerc
- THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME
- Rhode Island Stage Ensemble
3%
Joe Hebel
- HEARTBREAK HOTEL
- Theatre By The Sea
3%
Christina Morris
- THE LITTLE MERMAID
- Stadium Theatre
3%
Dave Antocci
- THE WIZARD OF OZ
- Stadium Theatre Performing Arts Center
3%
Michael Daniels
- JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
- Stadium Theatre
3%
Stephen Kalogeras
- JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
- Stadium Theatre
3%
Justin Boudreau
- YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN
- Rhode Island Stage Ensemble
3%
Niki Metcalf
- HAIRSPRAY
- Theatre By The Sea
2%
Maddy Cardona
- CHICAGO
- West Bay Community Theater
2%
Brenna Griswold
- CINDERELLA
- The Community Players
2%
Dakota Mackey-McGee
- WAITRESS
- Theatre By The Sea
2%
Laura Thompson
- CHICAGO
- West Bay Community Theater
2%
Tyler Rebello
- MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG
- The Community Players
2%Best Performer In A Play
Belle Brancato
- CHRISTMAS CAROL
- Stadium Theatre
11%
Adeline DeFeo
- THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK
- Stadium Theatre
9%
Abbey Spolidoro
- PUFFS
- J-DAPA
6%
Ethan Kerwin
- CHRISTMAS CAROL
- Stadium Theatre
6%
Bob Sullivan
- IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE
- Stadium Theatre
4%
Brian Wolfe-Leonard
- A CHRISTMAS CAROL
- Stadium Theatre
4%
Sofia DaSilva
- ROMEO & JULIET
- Reverie Theatre Group
4%
Angela Foley
- THAT DAY IS COMING, EVERY DAY IS COMING
- Rhode Island Stage Ensemble
3%
Robbie Hoye
- THE GREAT GATSBY
- Stadium Theatre
3%
Joshua Esquite
- PUFFS
- J-DAPA
3%
Christine cochrane
- CALENDAR GIRLS
- Stadium Theatre
3%
Robert Simoneau
- PUFFS
- J-DAPA
2%
Stacey Flaherty
- CALENDAR GIRLS
- Stadium Theatre
2%
Paul Nolette
- HARVEY
- The Arctic Playhouse
2%
Christina Morris
- A MIDSUMMER NIGHT’S DREAM
- Stadium Theatre Performing Arts Center
2%
Taavon Gamble
- BLUES FOR AN ALABAMA SKY
- Trinity Rep
2%
Jeff Church
- HAMLET
- Gamm Theatre
2%
Haas Regen
- ANGELS IN AMERICA
- Gamm
2%
Betsy Rinaldi
- THE REVLON GIRL
- The Players, Barker
1%
Brian Wolfe-Leonard
- THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK
- Stadium Theatre
1%
Katie O'Rourke
- THE TROJAN WOMEN
- OUT LOUD Theatre
1%
Heather Abrahams
- CALENDAR GIRLS
- Stadium Theatre
1%
Julia Curtin
- THE REVLON GIRL
- Barker Playhouse
1%
Stephen Thorne
- EVERY BRILLIANT THING
- Burbage Theatre
1%
Camille Terilli
- LEND ME A TENOR
- The Community Players
1%Best Play CHRISTMAS CAROL
- Stadium Theatre
17%THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK
- Stadium Theatre
11%THE GREAT GATSBY
- Stadium theatre
7%PUFFS
- J-DAPA
7%ANGELS IN AMERICA
- Gamm
6%THE WISH
- Reverie Theatre Group
6%A MIDSUMMER NIGHT’S DREAM
- Stadium Theatre
5%CALENDAR GIRLS
- Stadium Theatre
5%ROMEO & JULIET
- Reverie Theatre Group
3%THE REVLON GIRL
- The Plalyers/Barker
3%HAMLET
- Gamm Theatre
3%HARVEY
- The Arctic Playhouse
3%ODYSSEY SPEEDRUN : 24 BOOKS IN 60 MINUTES
- Swamp Meadow Community Theatre
3%THE TROJAN WOMEN
- OUT LOUD Theatre
2%ON GOLDEN POND
- Stadium Theatre
2%PICNIC
- Arctic Playhouse
2%THE TALE OF THE ALLERGIST'S WIFE
- Granite Theater
2%THAT DAY IS COMING, EVERY DAY IS COMING
- Rhode Island Stage Ensemble
2%DINNER WITH FRIENDS
- Granite Theater
2%NEVER THE SINNER
- Reverie Theatre Group
2%COLD WAR CHOIR PRACTICE
- Trinity Rep
2%BLUES FOR AN ALABAMA SKY
- Trinity Rep
1%EVERY BRILLIANT THING
- Burbage Theatre
1%DR. KORCZAK AND THE CHILDREN
- Head Trick Theatre
1%SUITE MEETING
- Reverie Theatre Group
1%Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical
Alex Sprague
- JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
- Stadium Theatre Performing Arts Center
14%
Alex Sprague
- THE LITTLE MERMAID
- Stadium Theatre
13%
Alex Sprague
- THE WIZARD OF OZ
- Stadium Theatre Performing Arts Center
13%
Lydia Bonoyer
- SWEENEY TODD
- East End Theatre and Performing Arts
12%
Ian Hudgins
- INTO THE WOODS
- Barker Playhouse
7%
Christian O'Neill and Thomas Viall
- THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME
- Rhode Island Stage Ensemble
7%
Alex Celico
- 101 DALMATIANS KIDS
- The Granite Theater
4%
Alexander Sprague
- BEAUTIFUL
- Stadium Theatre
4%
Jeremy Drolet
- THE WISH
- Reverie Theatre Group
4%
Lloyd Felix
- PICNIC
- The Arctic Playhouse
4%
Patrick Lynch
- ANGELS IN AMERICA
- The Gamm
3%
Trevor Elliott
- THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHTTIME
- Burbage Theatre
3%
Alexander P. Sprague
- ROMEO & JULIET
- Reverie Theatre Group
3%
Thomas Viall
- THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME
- Rhode Island Stage Ensemble
2%
Dan Clement
- THE REVLON GIRL
- Barker Playhouse
2%
Marc Tiberiis II
- THE TROJAN WOMEN
- OUT LOUD Theatre
2%
Roger Pavey Jr.
- THE TALE OF THE ALLERGIST'S WIFE
- Granite Theater
2%
Matt Terceira
- CINDERELLA
- The Community Players
2%
Jeremy Drolet
- SUITE MEETING
- Reverie Theatre Group
1%
Trevor Elliott
- HANG
- WomensWork RI & Burbage Theatre Co
1%Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical
Nic Hallenbeck
- JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
- Stadium Theatre Performing Arts Center
16%
Echo French
- THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME
- Rhode Island Stage Ensemble
13%
Nic Hallenbeck
- THE WIZARD OF OZ
- Stadium Theatre Performing Arts Center
12%
Nic Hallenbeck
- THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK
- Stadium Theatre
11%
Nic Hallenbeck
- THE LITTLE MERMAID
- Stadium Theatre Performing Arts Center
10%
Taylor K. Corbett
- THE WISH
- Reverie Theatre Group
5%
Terry Shea
- I HATE HAMLET
- Barker Playhouse
5%
Bradley Caiola
- DINNER WITH FRIENDS
- Granite Theatre
5%
Trevor Elliott
- THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHTTIME
- Burbage Theatre
4%
Andrew Iacovelli
- HANG
- Burbage Theatre
4%
Kira Hawkridge
- THE TROJAN WOMEN
- OUT LOUD Theatre
4%
Peter Sacha Hurowitz
- ANGELS IN AMERICA
- The Gamm
3%
Michael Eckenreiter
- NEVER THE SINNER
- Reverie Theatre Group
3%
Bradley Caiola
- THE TALE OF THE ALLERGIST'S WIFE
- Granite Theatre
2%
Rebecca Maxfield
- THE LUCKY CHANCE
- Head Trick Theatre
2%Best Supporting Performer In A Musical
Billie Kennedy
- THE LITTLE MERMAID
- Stadium Theatre
8%
Jeff Davis
- INTO THE WOODS
- The Players at Barker Playhouse
8%
Abbey Spolidoro
- SWEENEY TODD
- East End Theatre and Performing Arts
7%
Catie McFarlane
- JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
- Stadium Theatre
6%
Connor LaFlamme
- THE LITTLE MERMAID
- Stadium Theatre
5%
Patrick O'Brien
- SWEENEY TODD
- East End Theatre and Performing Arts
4%
Ivis Tostes
- THE WIZARD OF OZ
- Stadium Theatre
4%
David Antocci
- THE WIZARD OF OZ
- Stadium Theatre
4%
Alana Cauthen
- HAIRSPRAY
- Theatre By The Sea
4%
Catie McFarlane
- BEAUTIFUL
- Stadium Theatre
4%
Catie McFarlane
- THE LITTLE MERMAID
- Stadium Theatre
4%
Brittney Simard
- THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME
- Rhode Island Stage Ensemble
4%
Tèa Migliazza
- WAITRESS
- Theatre By The Sea
3%
Stephen Grivers
- SWEENEY TODD
- East End Theatre and Performing Arts
3%
Greg Gillis
- CHICAGO
- West Bay Community Theater
3%
Tyler Rebello
- YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN
- Rhode Island Stage Ensemble
3%
Angela Foley
- YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN
- Rhode Island Stage Ensemble
3%
Elizabeth Messier
- INTO THE WOODS
- The Players, Barker
2%
Brendan Bonoyer
- SWEENEY TODD
- East End Theatre and Performing Arts
2%
James Laurent
- THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME
- Rhode Island Stage Ensemble
2%
Larissa Laver
- CINDERELLA
- The Community Players
2%
Patrick Murphy
- THE LITTLE MERMAID
- Stadium Theatre Performing Arts Center
2%
Laird LaCoste
- HEARTBREAK HOTEL
- Theatre By The Sea
2%
Marell Perry
- THE LITTLE MERMAID
- Stadium Theatre
2%
Emelie Latzer
- WAITRESS
- Theatre By The Sea
1%Best Supporting Performer In A Play
Alicia Napolitano
- THE GREAT GATSBY
- Stadium Theatre
9%
Stephen Grivers
- PUFFS
- J-DAPA
8%
Addison Magiera
- PICNIC
- The Arctic Playhouse
5%
Ed Carusi
- A CHRISTMAS CAROL
- Stadium Theatre
5%
James Laurent
- THE GREAT GATSBY
- Stadium Theatre Performing Arts Centre & Conservatory
5%
Katie Silvia
- CHRISTMAS CAROL
- Stadium Theatre
5%
Soraya Salguero
- A CHRISTMAS CAROL
- Stadium Theatre
5%
Allison Hall
- PUFFS
- J-DAPA
4%
Kerstyn Leigh
- THE WISH
- Reverie Theatre Group
4%
Jonathan McDowell
- CHRISTMAS CAROL
- Stadium Theatre
4%
Terry Shea
- THEY PROMISED HER THE MOON
- The Players, Barker
3%
Riley Nedder
- ROMEO & JULIET
- Reverie Theatre Group
3%
Rachael Warren
- ANGELS IN AMERICA
- The Gamm Theatre
3%
Reagan LaPointe
- CHRISTMAS CAROL
- Stadium Theatre
3%
Vivian Alianiello
- THE TROJAN WOMEN
- OUT LOUD Theatre
2%
Rachel Nadeau
- THE REVLON GIRL
- The Players, Barker
2%
Amy Lytel
- THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHTTIME
- Burbage Theatre
2%
Jackie Davis
- COLD WAR CHOIR PRACTICE
- Trinity Rep
2%
Gabby McCauley
- ANGELS IN AMERICA
- Gamm Theatre
2%
Aaron Morris
- HANG
- WomensWork RI & Burbage Theatre Co
2%
Omar Laguerre-Lewis
- THE LEGEND OF GEORGIA MCBRIDE
- Burbage Theatre
2%
Rodney Witherspoon
- ANGELS IN AMERICA
- Gamm
2%
Chris Sabatino
- LEND ME A TENOR
- The Community Players
2%
Samantha Geer
- THE TROJAN WOMEN
- OUT LOUD Theatre
2%
Emily MacLean
- NEVER THE SINNER
- Reverie Theatre Group
2%Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production THE LITTLE MERMAID
- Stadium Theatre
32%THE WIZARD OF OZ
- Stadium Theatre Performing Arts Center
30%A CHRISTMAS CAROL
- Stadium Theatre
23%ALADDIN
- East End Theater and Performing Arts
16%Favorite Local Theatre
Stadium Theatre Performing Arts Centre & Conservatory
35%
East End Theatre and Performing Arts
9%
Rhode Island Stage Ensemble
6%
Theatre By The Sea
6%
Reverie Theatre Group
5%
The Players at Barker Playhouse
5%
Rhode to Broadway
3%
Trinity Rep
3%
The Arctic Playhouse
3%
J-DAPA
3%
Granite Theater, Westerly RI
2%
The Gamm
2%
Community Players
2%
The Granite Theater
2%
RISe Rhode Island stage ensemble
2%
Arctic Playhouse
1%
Gamm Theatre
1%
WomensWork Theatre Collaborative
1%
West Bay Community Theater
1%
Burbage Theatre
1%
OUT LOUD Theatre
1%
Assembly Theatre
1%
The Wilbury Theatre
1%
Charlie and the Chocolate Factory
1%
Jamestown Community Theater
1%